Luxury living in Bangkok: The best high-end condos available for sale

If you’re in the market for a luxury condo for sale in Bangkok, you’ll find no shortage of impressive options. The city is home to some of the most luxurious condos in Southeast Asia. Offering a lifestyle of exclusivity and convenience, these condos feature top-of-the-line facilities, impeccable designs, and lush green surroundings. However, while many condos are available across the city, only a select few offer the rare combination of convenience, privacy, and amenities that make them the perfect luxury homes. Fortunately, some of these exceptional properties are currently on the market. Here’s a closer look at the best options.

Top 5 luxury condos for sale in Bangkok

4 Bedroom penthouse at Scope Lang Suan

Price for sale: US$16,900,000 (฿570,000,000)

This stunning 463 SqM penthouse, part of the prestigious Scope Lang Suan project in Lumphini, Bangkok, offers the epitome of luxury living. Featuring four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, the residence is designed with exclusivity and comfort in mind. Highlights include a private lift, direct pool access, a maid’s quarter, a full Western kitchen, and a generous balcony for unwinding in style.

As a luxury condo for sale, this penthouse also grants access to top-tier communal amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, spa, onsen, and sauna. Families will appreciate the indoor kids’ zone, mini theatre, and children’s pool, while professionals can take advantage of the co-working space and meeting room. Plus, you can enjoy 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, and car parking facilities.

Moreover, Scope Lang Suan is located in Bangkok’s new CBD. Surrounded by top shopping malls like Central Chidlom and Siam Paragon, elite schools, and renowned hospitals like Bumrungrad International, it offers unparalleled convenience. Designed by SC Asset, this luxury penthouse provides a unique opportunity for high-end living in the heart of the city.

4 Bedroom condo at The Ritz-Carlton Residences at MahaNakhon

Price for sale: US$6,880,000 (฿232,000,000)

This exquisite luxury condo for sale is part of the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Residences at MahaNakhon in Silom, Bangkok. The condo, fully renovated in 2023, features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious balcony with city views, a study room, and a maid’s quarter, all furnished with brand-new pieces from Arkitectura.

Outside of the condo unit, the Ritz-Carlton Residences provide a five-star lifestyle experience with amenities such as an on-site restaurant, communal pool, gym, sauna, and 24-hour security with CCTV surveillance. There’s also an indoor kids’ zone to keep kids entertained. Furthermore, living in MahaNakhon means enjoying a lifestyle of convenience. You’ll get access to restaurants, bars, and retail stores within one of Bangkok’s most iconic mixed-use developments.

The building, completed in 2016, is one of Thailand’s tallest, with 77 floors and residences starting from the 23rd floor. Its unique pixelated design has redefined Bangkok’s skyline. With its prime location near Silom and Sathorn roads and easy access to Chong Nonsi BTS station, this condo represents the perfect blend of luxury and urban convenience.

5 Bedroom penthouse at The Residences 38

Price for sale: US$7,250,000 (฿244,310,000)

This penthouse, part of The Residences 38 in Phra Khanong, is the epitome of opulent living. Featuring five spacious bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a stylish wet bar, this luxury condo for sale in Bangkok offers a modern yet sophisticated design, perfect for those who value elegance and space. The expansive balcony provides stunning city views, where you can enjoy your morning coffee while breathing the fresh air.

The Residences 38 is known for its top-tier communal facilities, including a swimming pool, gym, onsen, steam room, and yoga area. Expect 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, and ample parking, along with access to a tranquil garden area and co-working spaces for added convenience.

Sitting in one of Bangkok’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, The Residences 38 ensures that residents enjoy a premier lifestyle. Plus, it’s located just 0.1 km from the Thong Lo BTS Station, which means the city’s finest dining, shopping, and entertainment hubs are right outside your doors.

6 Bedroom penthouse at The Residences Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Price for sale: $13,500,000 (฿453,750,000)

With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a range of luxurious features, this luxury condo for sale at The Residences Mandarin Oriental Bangkok offers an unparalleled lifestyle in the heart of the city. The penthouse boasts a private lift for effortless access, while its corner unit location provides breathtaking panoramic views of Bangkok from nearly every angle. Additionally, the jacuzzi enhances the already exquisite living experience.

Situated at one of Bangkok’s most prestigious addresses, this penthouse grants access to an array of world-class amenities, including a communal pool, steam room, gym, and sauna. The lounge, library, and communal garden provide serene retreats. In addition, kids will love the dedicated kids’ pool and outdoor play area.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok are part of the renowned ICONSIAM complex. Thus, it provides direct access to the Chao Phraya riverside and seamless connectivity via the Charoen Nakorn BTS Station. Designed by celebrated interior designer Joyce Wang, the project exudes sophistication and comfort, with every detail meticulously crafted to reflect premium luxury.

3 Bedroom condo for sale at Windshell Naradhiwas

Price for sale: $5,780,000 (฿195,000,000)

This stunning duplex condo for sale in Bangkok offers an exquisite blend of modern design and spacious living. Located in the prestigious WINDSHELL Naradhiwas project, it comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Therefore, it’s ideal for those seeking a stylish urban residence with all the comforts of a high-end home. Moreover, the condo boasts a full Western kitchen equipped with premium appliances, a sleek oven, and ample space for entertaining. There’s also a private balcony where you can relax and enjoy city views.

Windshell Naradhiwas delivers a premium living experience with top-tier amenities that include a communal pool, gym, and 24-hour security. The condo is nestled in the heart of Chong Nonsi. Thus, Bangkok’s central business district and vibrant lifestyle hubs are all within easy reach.

Why invest in a luxury condo in Bangkok?

As Thailand’s capital, Bangkok offers more than just its iconic skyline. Its high-end condos provide world-class amenities, prime locations, and breathtaking city views, setting them apart as premium investments. From Sukhumvit to the Chao Phraya riverside, luxury condos are designed to offer an exclusive lifestyle, with features like rooftop pools, cutting-edge fitness centres, and 24-hour concierge services.

Moreover, investing in a luxury condo for sale in Bangkok offers substantial long-term benefits. The city’s thriving economy, coupled with a growing demand for luxury real estate, positions these properties as valuable assets that appreciate over time. Thailand’s real estate market is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2025, driven by increasing foreign investment and a strong tourism sector. With the government’s support for infrastructure projects and the country’s economic recovery underway, now is the ideal time to consider investing in Bangkok’s luxury property market.

