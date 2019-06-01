Thailand Events – June 2019 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

June kicks off with the tail-end of one of the largest trading shows in the food industry in Asia, the THAIFEX – World of Food Asia 2019. Held at Bangkok’s Impact Arena until 1 June, the five-day event features no less than 11 shows under one roof and is expected to attract thousands of industry professionals and consumers from Thailand and beyond. Final day today so get on down and enjoy!

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

The month will also see the first ever Phuket Surf Fest, which takes place at Loma Park, Patong Beach, Phuket from May 31 to June 2. The perfect combination of sun, sand and surf, the festival offers a full programme including entertainment shows, a surf competition, surf lessons, a beach bazaar and an area with food and drinks trucks. The event is organised by the TAT.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

There are no shortage of food related events in Bangkok in June but if you’re only going to go to one, the third installation of Taan Bangkok’s Chef Table series will see Khun Kanaporn “Aum” Chancherdsak, the owner of Trang’s renowned restaurant Trang Ko’e, showcase her meticulous cooking on June 6. A unique blend of Chinese, Malay and Thai influences and techniques, Peranakan food is becoming harder to find as many shy away from the labour intensive cooking methods. For tickets, click on the link.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

A highlight on the annual music calendar, the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival returns once again to the beachside resorts on June 7-8. Held on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort in Hua Hin on 7-8 June, the festival will feature performances from famous jazz musicians from Thailand and abroad scheduled from 4pm to midnight on both days. Entry is free so there’s no excuse not to go to this pearl of an event.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Families and those interested in the oceans should head to Alliance Française on June 8 for World Oceans Day. A public awareness event hosted by Sang Foundation & partners Precious Plastic, Grin Green International, Eco Beasts and Trash Hero with the support of Alliance Française Bangkok and IRD (French Research Institute for Development), the day will start with with a film screening for kids, followed by concerts, a civic forum for discussing environmental issues, workshops and entertainment. It’s a great way to teach children of the role and importance of sustainable practices in protecting our planet.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

For something out of the ordinary, head to Exotic Fishing Thailand, a premium fishing resort in Phang Nga for the first ever Exotic Fishing Thailand Individual Open. Open to just 16 competitors, the event runs from 8am to 6pm with the winner judged based on the accumulated length of fish over 30cm caught. Love fishing? This is your event!

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

One of Thailand’s and wider Asia’s most popular mass participation sporting events, Laguna Phuket Marathon, will see thousands of participants and spectators descend on Phuket on the weekend of June 8-9. Held for the 14th time in the award-winning Laguna Phuket, organisers are expecting more than 13,000 participants from over 50 countries. The 5km and 2km distances are sold out but registration for the 10km, the Half Marathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay events is still open until June 3.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

For those not yet ready to take on a full marathon, the Amazing Field Hua Hin Classic Run Ultra Half Marathon gives runners the opportunity to explore the charming coastal communities around Hua Hin on shorter distances. There are four different distances – 5km, 10km 15km and 25km – so there is something for experienced runners and novices alike.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

What started out as a relatively small project, the popular Model Market has grown and regularly attract the crowds for their flea markets. Organised by We Do Events, the next one is on 14-16 June on Sukhumvit soi 53 and focuses on upcycling, recycling and minimising waste. Visitors will be able to buy various goods, from food to second hand goods and other sustainable or organic products. 

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

The annual Hotel Art Fair will take place at W Hotel Bangkok on 22-23 June. An initiative to bring galleries from around the country together under one roof to reach a wider audience, the Hotel Art Fair is organised by Farmgroup and has become popular due to its inclusive nature. Entry is free but organisers expect a lot of visitors so it’s advised to pre-register.

Thailand Events - June 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Founded in 2004 by veteran international marketing consultant Paul Poole, PAUL POOLE (SOUTH EAST ASIA) is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands – acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.

We have packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a wide range of rights holders and worked with many of the world’s leading brands to source and engage the right sponsorships and partnerships for them to maximise.

 



In Friday’s biggest surprise (please say in sarcastic tone whilst rolling eyes) King Power Suvarnabhumi has won the bidding to manage the commercial area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport with the highest offer, AOT senior executive vice president Vichai Bunyu said this morning.

The winner will be approved on June 12, he said. Earlier this year the AoT (Airports of Thailand) said they had been instructed by the government to open the long-standing contract to new tenders. King Power have been lobbying hard to retain the contract.

Read how the long-standing contracts were called in question HERE.

And some of the negotiations along the way HERE.

PHOTOS: Daily News

Five people are now recovering in hospital after a tour bus air-conditioning compressor exploded at a repair shop in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok.  A woman walking by was injured along with four workers at the yard. The explosion happened at the Rattanakosin 200 Years housing estate in Thanyaburi.

They were all hit by shrapnel as the unit exploded with a loud bang. Rescue teams ferried the injured to Pathumwech and Paolo Rangsit hospitals.

An investigation is underway.

A Hong Kong citizen has died after falling from the fourth floor of the IVY Ratchada Condominium in Huai Kwang district, northern Bangkok.

The 40 year old, Jefryanto Bin, cracked his skull after he fell from the condo and landed in the building’s parking lot on Ratchadaphisek Soi 20, according to Sutthisan Police Station police. His body was sent for autopsy to Ramathibodi Hospital.

Witnesses say the man seemed to be stepping back when he fell from the condo.

Police report that the fall was likely an accident as preliminary inspection showed two persons had visited him at 5pm on Wednesday but had left before the incident happened. He was was alone in the condo when the incident occurred.

