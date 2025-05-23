Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

A Thai lawyer imprisoned for speaking out against the monarchy has been honoured with a prestigious international human rights prize, spotlighting his courageous fight for free expression and democracy.

Arnon Nampa, 40, was named the Asia-Pacific winner of the 2024 Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk — becoming the first Thai ever to receive this recognition.

Currently behind bars, Arnon is serving a lengthy 22-year prison sentence following multiple convictions under Thailand’s harsh lèse-majesté law, which criminalises criticism of the monarchy. Additional related charges have also contributed to his sentence.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), representing Arnon, praised the award, saying it honours “his unwavering advocacy for human rights in the face of serious personal danger.”

The annual Front Line Defenders Award, presented by the Ireland-based organisation, celebrates activists worldwide who bravely face persecution for defending human rights.

During the ceremony in Dublin, a message from Arnon was read aloud by Pathomporn Kaewnoo on behalf of his family. Arnon called the award “deeply meaningful” and a source of renewed determination.

“The power of the old order created propaganda to indoctrinate us – and often coerced us – into believing that human beings are not born equal, but that one group of people is destined to rule while others are born to be ruled,” his message said, as quoted by TLHR.

Arnon gained prominence during the 2020 youth-led protests demanding monarchy reform. His outspoken speeches and social media activity, deemed provocative under Thai law, led to multiple convictions under Section 112 of the Penal Code, which carries sentences of up to 15 years per charge.

He has been detained since September 2023 and currently faces a 22-year sentence. Despite filing 41 bail applications in 2024 alone, none have been granted, reported Bangkok Post.

International rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have condemned his imprisonment and called for his immediate release.

Arnon’s award shines a global spotlight on Thailand’s controversial lèse-majesté laws and the ongoing struggle for freedom of expression in the country.