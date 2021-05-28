Top 5 lawyers in Thailand

Finding a top lawyer in Thailand is often very important for foreigners as it can be the difference between a jail sentence or a financial nightmare. The Lawyers Council of Thailand is one organisation that can offer legitimate advice, in addition to pointing those seeking representation in the right direction. Personal injuries, car accidents, and business start-ups are some of the most common situations in which a lawyer’s expert advice and representation is required.

Apart from needing expert advice when going to court, expats often find it difficult to understand the legal process, with translation needs ranking at the top of the list of desired services. But remember to make sure your lawyer understands your needs and helps you navigate Thai laws with ease and accuracy.

5 Top lawyers in Thailand

Best of Thailand’s lawyers, listed below.

1. Siam Legal

Siam Legal is perhaps the most well-known law firm in Thailand for foreigners. With over 17 years of experience in providing legal services, the British and American-managed firm practises Thai and international law. Moreover, Siam Legal offers fast and accurate advice to those in difficult situations. As the company is large, it is sure to have more than 1 lawyer working on your case.

Translation services are, indeed, what makes this law firm popular with foreigners. As anyone needing help can simply message the firm, and expect to hear from them in just a few days. In addition, the firm has branches in 4 of the largest cities in Thailand. Therefore, it can be a reasonably convenient trip for anyone needing to speak in person. The firm’s staff are also warm and welcoming and experienced with even the most complicated court cases.

Main Areas of Service: local and international law

Locations: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket

Bangkok: Two Pacific Place Building, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, 10110

Website: https://www.siam-legal.com

Contact Info:

Bangkok: +66 (0) 840219800

info@siam-legal.com

2. CSBC Law Offices

Founded in 2004, CSBC is an international law firm that features a team of Thai and foreign lawyers who specialise in helping expats. The company is, indeed, popular with those needing legal counsel for personal injury or car accidents. Moreover, the company was created by 4 Thai lawyers, which gives them an edge over other companies that may not have the cultural and historical upbringing of Thailand. For those who clearly need efficient lawyers, the company strives to make the process as streamlined as possible.

CSBC offers other legal services apart from personal injury claims, but seems to know a lot about car insurance coverage and the legalities that can arise from health insurance not covering the full cost of injuries incurred from accidents. The law firm also is staffed with credible lawyers that have undoubtedly been registered with The Lawyers Council of Thailand.

Main Areas of Service: local and international law

Locations: Bangkok

14th Floor Sathorn Thani Bldg, 90/37 North Sathorn Road Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500

Website: http://www.csbc-law.com/

Contact Info:

Bangkok: +66 (0) 2 233 6660-3

http://www.csbc-law.com/contact.html

3. Frank Legal & Tax

Looking for someone who specialises in taxes? Frank Legal & Tax is considered one of the best law firms for exactly that. Apart from having significant legal experience in the area, the firm can be accessed from anywhere, with a head office in Bangkok. Furthermore, the firm also focuses on other areas of corporate and commercial law. If you visit their website, you will, indeed, find that the firm offers services from small to large-sized businesses in Thailand and internationally.

The firm is made of Thai and foreign lawyers and is very quick at responding to your inquiries. Thus, any questions regarding the complicated Thai laws surrounding corporate taxes will be answered with expertise and understanding. Frank Legal & Tax is also an expert in corporate acquisitions law in Thailand and overseas and can help guide you when operating a business.

Main Areas of Service: Corporate and Commercial law

Locations: Bangkok, nationwide

BANGKOK: Unit 1104, 208 Wireless Rd, Lumpini, Pathumwan, 10330

Website: https://franklegaltax.com/

Contact Info:

BANGKOK: +66 (0) 2 117 9131-2

info@Franklegaltax.com

4. Harwell Legal International

Harwell Legal International can help you with all your legal needs in Phuket. It is one of the only all in 1 law firms in Phuket and is located in Chalong. However, The firm serves locals and foreign nationals from all over the world. Harwell, indeed, specialises in Real Estate Law, Intellectual Property, and Personal Injury among others areas. Additionally, the firm strives to help clients understand difficult cases while working closely with clients.

Thus, working together is extremely important to the lawyers at Harwell as they believe that is the best way to maximise results. Moreover, lawyers at Harwell offer cutting-edge services, with a compassionate tone. Placing your trust in Harwell to do the work efficiently and successfully will surely end up being the right decision.

Main Areas of Service: All

Locations: Phuket

Phuket: 9/37-38 Moo 9, Chaofa East Road, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130

Contact Info:

Phuket: +66 (0) 76 530 597

office@harwell- legal.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harwell.legal/

5. Juslaws & Consult

One of the best things about this law firm is that it, indeed, serves people from all around the world. As the firm specialises in offering services in Thai, English, French, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and German, clients can feel understood when enlisting their help.

If you are still on the fence about finding the right law firm, Juslaws offers a free consultation to make sure both sides get accurate information before embarking on a legal matter. But, as it is one of the best firms in Thailand, you can be sure that it will definitely live up to its reputation. The firm has its main headquarters in Bangkok, but you can access their services from anywhere by simply visiting them online. Therefore, taking the first step is easy with Juslaws as they are compassionate about what they do.

Main Areas of Service: Immigration law, multilingual

Locations: Bangkok, nationwide

140 One Pacific Place, Suite 1905-1907, 19th Floor, Sukhumvit Rd, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Website: https://juslaws.com/

Contact Info:

BANGKOK: +66 (0) 952484292

inquiries@juslaws.com

We know how important finding a lawyer can be in Thailand. Whether it be for a personal injury case or car accident, the above lawyers surely can guide you on your legal matters. Additionally, these lawyers specialise in different areas of the law and can offer expert advice. If you are just starting on your journey for an attorney, take a look at The Lawyers Council of Thailand as it can help guide you, apart from our advice, on where to start.

