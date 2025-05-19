Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend

Legal aid turns into love triangle and gives client potential prison sentence

Petch Petpailin
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man accused a lawyer in Phuket of letting him down both professionally and personally by failing to represent him properly in the court and having an affair with his girlfriend.

The 29 year old man, a resident of the Kathu district in Phuket, shared his story with the media to expose the lawyer‘s alleged misconduct. He claims to have lost both his money and his girlfriend to the lawyer, and now faces potential imprisonment.

The man explained that he was arrested for possessing a firearm without a permit. He then hired the lawyer for a fee of 40,000 baht to help fight the case. The lawyer initially advised him to plead guilty at the court of first instance, resulting in a sentence of one year and six months in prison.

Later, the lawyer urged him to appeal the ruling and requested an additional 100,000 baht to secure his temporary release, claiming the legal process would continue for another two to three years during which he could live his life normally.

However, the man said the proceedings did not go as promised. He noticed that the lawyer paid little attention to the case and even submitted irrelevant documents to the court.

Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Bussakorn Srisawat

As stress mounted, tensions grew between him and his girlfriend, eventually leading to their breakup. He later discovered photos of the lawyer and his ex-girlfriend appearing intimately close, including one showing the lawyer lying drunkenly with his head in her lap.

Upon further investigation, the man discovered that the affair had allegedly begun even before his girlfriend ended the relationship with him.

Thai lawyer accused of having affair with client's girlfriend
Photo via Facebook/ มาดามแหม่ม MadamQueen

The man also watched a news programme in which the lawyer appeared, during which several allegations of wrongdoing were discussed.

He has since filed a formal complaint with the Phuket Provincial Lawyers Council, hoping the lawyer would be disciplined for alleged professional misconduct. However, after a month with no developments, he decided to bring the issue to the media.

Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend | News by Thaiger

Online, many netizens speculated that the lawyer in question is Anantarak Phet-hin, who was previously arrested in April for allegedly harassing an ex-girlfriend.

He and the ex-partner both appeared on the Hone Krasaw news programme to share their respective sides of the story involving allegations of harassment, physical assault, and fraud.

Crime News
Phuket News
Thailand News
