CCIB warns public of tax refund email scam in Thailand

Thai cyber police have issued a warning after a rise in fraudulent tax refund emails was reported this week, with both locals and foreigners being targeted during the annual tax filing season, which runs until March 31.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) revealed that scammers are posing as government agencies, including the Revenue Department and eForm Thai, in an attempt to collect sensitive personal and financial information. These emails are designed to look official and often claim the recipient is eligible for a refund.

Victims are typically urged to act quickly through messages that include urgent language and embedded links for supposed verification or refund processes. Once clicked, these links can lead to the theft of personal data, including passwords and bank details.

The CCIB explained that these scam emails are designed to look official, often using fake government logos and formal language to appear legitimate. A common tactic is to mention urgent deadlines, making recipients feel pressured to respond quickly without thinking.

Officials from the Revenue Department have reiterated that the agency does not send out clickable links via email or SMS, and will never ask users to share passwords, one-time passcodes (OTP), or banking details through these channels.

To help the public recognise suspicious activity, the bureau outlined several red flags: unexpected contact about tax refunds, requests for personal verification, and threats of missed deadlines.

Cybersecurity officers recommend deleting suspicious messages immediately and avoiding any interaction with unknown links. Users are also encouraged to report the messages as spam, reported Bangkok Post.

For accurate information regarding tax refunds or related processes, officials advise using the official Revenue Department website or approved government platforms.

In similar news, back in April, a new cybercrime law aimed to tackle cybercrime at its roots by preventing the misuse of personal data, as stated by the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC).