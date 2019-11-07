Thailand drops to #74 out of 100 countries rated for English language skills | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Thailand drops to #74 out of 100 countries rated for English language skills
For the third year in a row, Thailand’s ranking on the English Proficiency Index has dropped and the country now ranks 74th out of a total of 100 countries.
Thai PBS World reports that the index was prepared by Education First (EF), a Swiss organisation specialising in language training and educational travel. The company reports that in 2017, Thailand achieved a score of just 49.7, placing it in 53rd place out of just 80 countries. Last year, its score dropped to 48.54 and it was ranked 64th out of 88 countries.
These scores are classed as “very low proficiency” by EF and Thailand’s latest ranking means it is the third lowest ranking country in Southeast Asia for English language ability.
It even lags behind both Vietnam which sits in 52nd place and Indonesia at 61. Thai PBS World reports that the other two countries that were categorised as very low proficiency are Cambodia and Myanmar, coming in at 94th and 86th respectively.
The rankings are the result of English language tests set by EF and taken by 2.3 million people.
In terms of the breakdown by region in Thailand, Bangkok was rated as the most proficient area in English, followed by Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chonburi and Khon Kaen. Generally, the central and northern regions were rated higher than the south or north-east.
Kanatip Soonthornrak, founder of the Angkriz English Language Academy, says Thailand must reform its education system if things are ever to improve. He says he realised growing up that, although he’d been taught to read and write English quite well, he was unable to speak it with the same level of proficiency.
“If I were in power, I would change the way we teach. We should focus more on listening and speaking, grammar should be an additional subject. Leaning English should be fun and entertaining. Because I wanted to listen and speak English, I sat down in front of a television watching Western series and copied how the native speakers spoke.”
He also says it’s vital that children find themselves in an environment where they are encouraged to learn and where they can understand the importance of English language skills.
“If children don’t feel safe or their friends make jokes at their expense when they speak English, they feel discouraged from learning the language. First impressions are crucial. Children should maintain a good attitude towards learning English.”
In what should come as no surprise, Singapore took top place in the EF’s index, ranking 5th in the world among non-native English speaking countries, followed by the Philippines and Malaysia.
Tourism
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
PHOTO: Groovy air-hostesses from the late 1960s when flying was more glamourous. “Now everyone can fly” and that’s brought us to where we are now.
There used to be a time when flying was a pleasure, an expensive pleasure. The passengers were part of the ‘jet-set’, and they could smoke cigarettes and sit in wide, comfortable seats. They would dress up because it was ’special’.
It’s no longer special. In fact it’s really much of a drudge these days as the modern airline travel is more like sitting in a thin aluminium flying bus, than a magical flying machine. The pleasure has gone, the fares have dropped dramatically and now ‘everyone can fly’. It’s become a business and you are merely an entry on the account ledger.
Security and queues are now just a fact of life for the modern traveller. Urrggghhh.
But some of the conventions of modern flying are just plain silly.
Priority boarding
When you book your flight you either get to choose your seat or have one allocated for you when you check in at the airport. No matter if you get on board first or last, you’ll be sitting in the seat allocated to you.
At some airports, and especially with some of the low-cost airlines, you may end up with a short bus trip to your aircraft as the airline chooses not to pay for an air-bridge or traffic at the terminal means there are no gates left at the time. Either way, the bus trip is a real turkey-shoot as to which order you’ll arrive at the actual plane. If you’re not in the first bus you’re not going to be first on the plane. Yes, a priority boarding seat may allow you to get onto the plane first – whoopy doo! You’ll arrive at your destination at exactly the same time.
Of course priority seating often comes as a perk for a more expensive fares along with other nice add-ons which some fliers prefer.
But, some airlines proudly offer this ‘service’ as a one-off benefit, for a price. And people pay for it. Go figure.
Fastening your seat belt
Really? You need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt. You’ve navigated your way through seventeen cheap airline websites and been able to figure out a credit card payment, AND found your way to the airport. But you don’t know how to snap a seatbelt in place?
Flight attendants must wince every time they hold the demo-belt above their head and ‘snap’ the two pieces into place during the safety demonstration.
What did you do in the car on the way to the airport? Stare at that think hanging on the seat and the buckle tucked away on the other side and wondered what they do?
Mobile phones
“Please ensure that you’re mobile phone is switched off.”
Since mobile phones became a thing airlines and aircraft manufacturers have been trying to reconcile if the mobile phone signal can do anything to disturb the workings of the electronic and communication systems on the airplanes.
IF there was any possible reason that, indeed, the operation of your phone and the signals it emits could do ANYTHING to affect the workings of the aircraft, you would have them confiscated at the gate and that’s that!
As it is, when asked to turn the phones off, many don’t. Me, I’ve often just forgotten to turn it off and realised it was on all the time sitting in the bottom of my bag. The plane still managed to arrive at its destination.
Of course you should always comply with the instructions of the well-trained cabin attendants in their spiffy uniforms. I suspect there’ll be a day when turning off your mobile phone will be a thing of the past.
Safety demonstrations
The compulsory aircraft safety demonstration is little changed over the centuries. Some airlines have tried to sex it up a bit recently with celebrity video versions. The idea here is to get you to laugh whilst being bored sideways, instead of just being bored.
The bottomline is that the VAST majority of passengers will never need to know any of this information. And if the air masks drop from the locker above that will usually mean there is some sort of severe turbulence or cabin depressurisation whereby not a single person will be casually reaching for the mask and wondering if the bag is inflating or not. You’ll likely be just another of the screaming, terrified passengers shitting themselves.
Ditto for making sure I have the “tab safely secured around my waist” if I need to put on a life jacket. As for the whistle to ‘get attention’, I’ll be blowing on that bit of plastic LOUD AND CLEAR.
80s TV fitness guru Richard Simmons made a comeback for Air New Zealand hosting their safety demonstration.
Duty free
Has anyone ever bought anything at an airport duty free store, for less than you can get it outside the airport or online? If so, tell us what it was and which airport so we can witness the miracle first hand.
Certainly in Thailand, Duty Free is a cynical scam that nets the AoT (Airports of Thailand) billions of baht in profits every year. And not much less for the airport vendors, King Power. Guess who’s getting the good deal? It isn’t the passenger.
Airline food
No one ever flew on a plane because of the food. No one. There was a time, a LONG time ago, when your meal actually came on a plate with a stainless steel knife and fork. Those days are long gone (unless you’re up the pointy end of the plane) and now we have to put up with a stale sandwich, a piece of cake or nothing at all. If you fly on many of the discount airlines they actually have a menu and you can choose what you want, or don’t want, to eat (which I prefer).
Or take your own. Many airlines frown on people taking their own sandwich but I’m yet to hear of a passenger thrown out of the plane for this transgression.
Seat width
If you’re sitting on any of the single-aisle smaller jets like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320, the workhorses of all airlines for short-haul routes, then you are going to be sitting in almost the same seat, no matter what the airline. Of course, if you’re flying business or premium, or sitting in the front or an exit row, you will have more leg room.
Some of the larger planes have ‘slightly’ wider seats and the new Airbus 220 aircraft actually DOES have wider seats. But most of the time you’re packed in the same sardine can on the same seat.
Airlines are run by accountants and the bottomline means packing in as many seats as possible. There may be an inch here or a centimetre there, but the seats in economy are going to be much of a muchness. As far as the width of your seat is concerned, in the B737 and A320s, they are all exactly the same because the planes are the same width and there are six seats across. No fancy maths will make your seat any wider, no matter what the airlines tell you, or how you ‘feel’. You’re sitting in much the same seat, get over it.
Arrival
The plane has come to a stop. Quick, stand up immediately and open the overhead lockers.
And then wait for 5 minutes whilst the air bridge is brought across to the plane and the crew go through the process of opening the doors.
Apparently, you MUST stand up as soon as the plane comes to a stop at the arrival gate. Suddenly there are 100-200 people all standing up in the aisle. Waiting.
Why?
Perhaps it is a good idea to just wait until people forward of you have gotten off the plane then, when your turn comes, get up, grab your bag, and walk off the plane.
Thailand
Thai passengers warned not to write on passports if they wish to travel
Thai-language news outlet Sanook reports that a Thai citizen, travelling as part of a group tour to South Korea, has been refused permission to fly as a result of writing found in the passenger’s passport.
The story, covered by ThaiVisa, says that one of the pages in the passport had a ‘mystical’ symbol drawn on it.
It’s understood that this symbol is supposed to bring good luck and protect the bearer but sadly all it did was get them refused permission to travel. So, yeah, not good luck.
A representative from Cherry Tour spoke to the other passengers and reiterated the warning that a passport is an official document, meaning that defacing it in any way can render it invalid.
Good advice for any travellers. If you want to scribble or draw mystical symbols, get a colouring book.
Koh Samui
5,000 Samui residents diagnosed with depression in 2019
Thailand’s second largest island may be renowned for its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere, but a new report indicates that the number of people diagnosed with depression on Koh Samui has increased to over 5,000 this year.
Thai-language Daily News says Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director at Samui Hospital, blames several factors, including the high cost of living, crime, unemployment and drugs. The hospital now employs specialists to care for patients battling mental health issues.
A change in the tourism demographic has also seen some hotels and attractions having a particularly bad business year with many hotels, attractions and tour companies putting off staff.
A recent study carried out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) found that Thailand has the highest suicide rate in the ASEAN region, with around 10,000 suicides a year, mainly among the younger population.
The WHO ranked Thailand 32nd worldwide in its annual suicide rate report which came out earlier this month. The report indicated around 10,000 deaths by suicide per year, much higher than other ASEAN countries.
Three months ago the current Department of Mental Health director general Kiattibhoom Vongrachit released another report showing that Thailand’s youth now have an increased risk of depression and suicide. In the first six months of 2019, 40,635 calls were made to DMH’s hotline; 13,658 of the calls were from children and young people aged between 11 – 25 years of age.
This is around a 20% rise in the rate of calls made during 2018.
