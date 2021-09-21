World
British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
British Airways has tested the first passenger flight operating on sustainable aviation fuel, while off-setting the remainder of emissions. TTR Weekly reports that BA1476 flew from London Heathrow to Glasgow last week, after the airline pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. BA says it will achieve its goal through a series of short, medium, and long-term measures.
The Airbus A320neo aircraft used on the flight from London to Glasgow was painted in special livery and powered by sustainable aviation fuel provided by BP, blended at 35% with traditional jet fuel. The flight burned 20% less fuel and reduced CO2 emissions by 62% when compared with the “Perfect Flight” of over 10 years ago. According to TTR Weekly, the so-called Perfect Flight includes advanced innovations such as continuous climb and descent, sustainable aviation fuel, and electric ground operations vehicles.
British Airways CEO Sean Doyle says the test flight shows the progress the carrier is making in reaching its goal of net-zero carbon emissions.
“This flight offered a practical demonstration of the progress we’re making in our carbon reduction journey. By working together with our industry partners, we’ve delivered a 62% improvement in emissions reductions compared to a decade ago. As one of the UK’s largest airport groups, we are committed to achieving net-zero by mid-2030s. This involves de-carbonising our own infrastructure, including the roll-out of fixed electrical ground power, which is powered using 100% renewable energy sources.”
International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, has recently pledged to have 10% of its flights operating on sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Comments Galore! feat. Golf | Thaiger Bites | September 21
Scientists study bats in Cambodia to find clues about Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21 |
Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers
British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
Strapped for cash, Thai Airways puts 3 more aircraft up for sale
Tuesday Covid Update: 143 deaths and 10,919 new cases
Phang Nga asks for tourists to be allowed travel directly from Phuket airport
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Thailand4 days ago
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
- Phuket3 days ago
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
- North East3 days ago
Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Recent comments: