British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight

British Airways has tested the first passenger flight operating on sustainable aviation fuel, while off-setting the remainder of emissions. TTR Weekly reports that BA1476 flew from London Heathrow to Glasgow last week, after the airline pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. BA says it will achieve its goal through a series of short, medium, and long-term measures.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft used on the flight from London to Glasgow was painted in special livery and powered by sustainable aviation fuel provided by BP, blended at 35% with traditional jet fuel. The flight burned 20% less fuel and reduced CO2 emissions by 62% when compared with the “Perfect Flight” of over 10 years ago. According to TTR Weekly, the so-called Perfect Flight includes advanced innovations such as continuous climb and descent, sustainable aviation fuel, and electric ground operations vehicles.

British Airways CEO Sean Doyle says the test flight shows the progress the carrier is making in reaching its goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

“This flight offered a practical demonstration of the progress we’re making in our carbon reduction journey. By working together with our industry partners, we’ve delivered a 62% improvement in emissions reductions compared to a decade ago. As one of the UK’s largest airport groups, we are committed to achieving net-zero by mid-2030s. This involves de-carbonising our own infrastructure, including the roll-out of fixed electrical ground power, which is powered using 100% renewable energy sources.”

International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, has recently pledged to have 10% of its flights operating on sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

