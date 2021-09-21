Business
Strapped for cash, Thai Airways puts 3 more aircraft up for sale
The beleaguered national carrier, Thai Airways International, is to sell 3 more aircraft in a bid to raise some much-needed funds. Also up for grabs is a flight simulator, as the airline continues with its rehabilitation plan and attempts to modernise its fleet. The Bangkok Post reports that the airline is selling 3 of its Airbus A330-300s, all of which are over 12 years old, and the corresponding flight simulator.
The Covid-19 crisis and decline in global travel means there is currently limited demand for the wide-bodied A330-300s, of which Thai Airways has 15 in its fleet. The airline has put 34 aircraft up for sale since November 2020. The Bangkok Post reports that they include 10 Boeing 747-400s, 6 Boeing 777-200s, and 6 Boeing 777-300s. It has also let go of its 6 Airbus A340-600ds, 3 A340-500s, 2 Boeing 737-400s, and an Airbus A300-600.
Last year, the airline had to appeal to the Central Bankruptcy Court, having been losing money for years thanks to mismanagement and corruption. The Covid-19 pandemic proved the final nail in the coffin, forcing the carrier to ground its entire fleet.
Meanwhile, Piyasvasti Amranand, one of the administrators of the Thai Airways rehabilitation plan, says the carrier could sell 10 Boeing 747s if it gets approval from the Transport Ministry. However, the ministry says that to date, it has not received any such request from the airline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
