Half-Half travel scheme rebooted: Snag your subsidies fast

After days of online chaos, Thailand’s travel subsidies are finally back on track, with the Tourism Authority promising smooth sailing for millions hungry to snap up cut-price getaways.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced yesterday, July 10, that it has resolved technical glitches plaguing the online registration for the Half-Half Thai Travel programme, paving the way for registration to resume immediately.

The system had been frozen since July 4, leaving eager Thai travellers frustrated and unable to secure coveted subsidies. TAT officials confirmed that both the Amazing Thailand app and the official website www.เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง.com are now fully operational.

“This improved system will make registering more convenient and reliable,” the TAT said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of Thairath

Under the relaunched programme, each registered person will receive five entitlements: three can be used in major cities while two are designated for popular secondary cities.

For weekday accommodation from Monday to Friday, the government will cover 50% of the cost, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht per booking. On weekends and public holidays, the subsidy will drop slightly to 40%, still capped at 3,000 baht.

In addition, 500,000 entitlements come with a 500 baht coupon, which can be redeemed at participating restaurants and for a range of tourism activities approved under the scheme.

The subsidies aim to boost domestic tourism and support hospitality businesses still recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

Earlier, the Tourism and Sports Ministry took matters into its own hands by offering a workaround through the Tang Rath app, bypassing the TAT’s faulty system entirely. According to ministry officials, around 1.4 million people successfully registered using this alternative, resulting in over 20,000 confirmed bookings even before the main platform was restored.

Unlike previous schemes, this latest version requires users to book and pay before their entitlements are activated, a measure designed to prevent misuse and speculative reservations.

Officials stressed that those interested should act fast, as subsidies will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Travellers are urged to double-check their booking details and complete transactions promptly to secure their share of the benefits, reported The Nation.

With the glitches behind them, tourism authorities are optimistic the programme will inject much-needed revenue into local economies and encourage Thais to explore the country’s diverse attractions.

The TAT said, “We are confident this improved system will help everyone enjoy travelling across Thailand once again.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
224 2 minutes read

