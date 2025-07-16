Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

The Thai Cabinet yesterday approved a budget of over 424 million baht to host the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025.

Thailand is set to host the tournament from August 22 to September 7 across four provinces: Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. The budget of 424,177,200 baht was approved from the central emergency fund to cover the required licensing fee payable to the FIVB.

The competition is expected to enhance Thailand’s global image through international broadcasts and promote confidence among foreign tourists and investors in the country’s capabilities.

The event aims to showcase Thailand’s readiness across various sectors, particularly tourism, the economy, and society, and is anticipated to generate substantial income to stimulate the national economy.

In terms of economic impact, the tournament is projected to generate 768.3 million baht from foreign tourists, athletes, officials, and sports delegates.

Global media exposure is estimated to reach 1.3 billion people, translating into 5.6 billion baht in promotional value. The overall economic impact is expected to reach 2.07 billion baht, with total projected benefits amounting to 8.43 billion baht.

Additionally, the event is intended to position Thailand as a leader in sports tourism and a premier destination for international sporting events.

It aligns with the Thailand Sports Development Strategy (2021–2027), which seeks to increase the economic value of sports and related activities.

Sports fans can also look forward to the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which Thailand will host this year. The event will occur in three provinces: Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla, between December 9 and 20.

Another major event in Thailand is for EDM lovers. One of the world’s leading electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland, will be held in Chon Buri for the first time in 2026.

Moreover, the government pledged to host the kingdom’s first-ever Formula One race by 2028, with streets in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district proposed as the racetrack. Public parks in the area will be transformed into fan zones equipped for both local and international spectators.