Connect with us

Thailand

Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: the foreign photographer/Flickr

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai announced today that nearly 600 temples in Thailand are offering free cremation services for people who died from Covid.

The win-lose offer pertains to 62 temples in Bangkok and 124 temples near the capital. The remaining 407 temples offering free cremation services are spread throughout the country.

Bangkok temples are increasingly becoming overwhelmed with Covid bodies that need to be cremated. Recently, a crematorium even partially collapsed after pressure from burning too many bodies.

Anucha says that many temples are offering some of their free space to be used as field hospitals or pre-admission facilities. 118 such facilities at temples are ready to go. He also says that the National Office of Buddhism has been told to provide such temples with protective PPE suits, disinfectants, and to get vaccinations for the monks, undertakers, and other temple staff.

The Thaiger reported earlier this month how a Pathum Thani temple was struggling to keep up with cremation services.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand41 seconds ago

Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services
Thailand44 mins ago

Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
Phuket47 mins ago

New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket “car mob” protest demands the removal of PM, calls for mRNA vaccines
Thailand2 hours ago

Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus Infections3 hours ago

DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Business4 hours ago

Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Thailand5 hours ago

Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

4th body found on a Bangkok street
Events7 hours ago

Where have all of Thailand’s boat shows gone?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Indonesia14 hours ago

Man with Covid-19 disguised as his wife to board flight
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending