Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Koh Samui

Precautions taken in the south for Pabuk

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Precautions taken in the south for Pabuk | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

With the impending arrival of tropical storm ‘Pabuk’, everyone in the coastal regions are bracing for landfall.

Koh Samui officials have been ordered to monitor all shipping and tour boats, while all tourists spots and national parks have been told to prepare to close.

Phuket airport is already on high alert, urging all passengers to double check their flights before flying. The airport is inspecting all drainage channels to avoid any flooding. Bangkok Airways have cancelled all flights to and from Samui for January 4 as a precaution.

Meanwhile Thai Lion Air added additional flights to some southern areas today to assist passengers evacuate if they feel the need.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is advising all tourism operators in the region to exercise caution and if needed to cancel all operations for the safety of those visiting Thailand.

In Songkhla, a southern province bordering Malaysia, the effects of Pabuk is already starting to appear with heavy rainfall and high waves.

Residents in six coast Nakhon Si Thammarat districts have been told to evacuate and seek shelter in the city council’s main community hall.

Due to the potential strength of the storm, all residents are being urged to take precautionary measures with many moving their family and belongings to higher grounds in anticipation of the potential landfall of the storm.

The storm is expected to pass through Koh Samui before making landfall somewhere along the Chumpon coastline tomorrow evening.

SOURCE: Evening Standard



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Koh Samui

Pabuk: Heading for Koh Samui, Surat Thani

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

Pabuk: Heading for Koh Samui, Surat Thani | The Thaiger

The projections of ventusky.com show ‘Pabuk’ making its way up the Gulf of Thailand in a north-westerly direction. According to the map model, the storm is likely heading for Koh Samui and likely to make mainland landfall further up the coast around Chumpon. But the fallout from the storm will certainly affect the entire southern coastline from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thai and Chumpon up to Petchaburi.

We will continue to keep you updated with all the latest news with the most detailed information about the progress of ‘Pabuk’.

Pabuk: Heading for Koh Samui, Surat Thani | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Pabuk: Tourists flee Gulf islands of Koh Phangan, Samui and Koh Tao

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

Pabuk: Tourists flee Gulf islands of Koh Phangan, Samui and Koh Tao | The Thaiger

“Waves could reach seven meters high in the Gulf of Thailand.”

Thousands are departing some of the tourist hot spots including Koh Phangan and Koh Tao as the region’s first tropical storm for January in 30 years heads northwest across the Gulf of Thailand.

Tens of thousands of tourists are reported to be fleeing the Thai resort islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in an exodus ahead of Tropical Storm Pabuk which is set to bring heavy rains, wind and up seven metre waves in the Gulf.

The Guardian is reporting that the islands, hugely popular with holiday-makers especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since yesterday.

Tourists continue to pack onto ferries bound for Surat Thani mainland with swimming banned and boats set to suspend services. The Don Sak/Samui ferry has ceased operations today and scheduled to restart services on Saturday or Sunday.

Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter the archipelago of Koh Phangan, Koh Tao and Koh Samui on Friday, before heading for  the mainland and towards the Andaman coast.

Pabuk, which means a giant catfish in Lao, is also expected to dump heavy rain across the south, including tourist hotspots in the Andaman Sea such as Krabi and the southernmost provinces bordering Malaysia of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.

Read more of The Guardian article HERE.

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Pabuk: Koh Samui poised for first New Year tropical storm in 68 years

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

Pabuk: Koh Samui poised for first New Year tropical storm in 68 years | The Thaiger

The mirror.co.uk is reporting that there are fears for residents and tourists on Koh Samui as the island braces for the onslaught of tropical storm Pabuk.

Pabuk has formed within a mass of thunderstorms and could be the first cyclone to hit Thailand in January in 68 years.

Southern Vietnam has already been hit by torrential rain and the cyclone is now en route to hit southern Thailand with winds of up to 90 kmh set to batter the south coastal provinces.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for all southern provinces as the storm is due to hit between the January 3 and 5.

Ang Thong National Marine Park, which includes 42 islands in the Gulf of Thailand, will be closed to everyone during this time period.

The park is just north of Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Tao and Koh Samui off the coast of Surat Thani province.

All ferry services between the mainland and Koh Samui will cease this afternoon.

The storm is forecast to make landfall on the southern coastal provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Chumpon from Thursday night into Friday and will affect the Andaman coast provinces mainly on Saturday.

Read the rest of the Mirror article HERE.

Continue Reading
Koh Samui Weather
January 3, 2019, 5:22 pm
28.0
°C
74
%
18
km/h
0.0
mm
75
%
31

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending