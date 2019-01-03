Subscribe to The Thaiger

Krabi

Pabuk: Koh Phi Phi travellers stranded

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Pabuk: Koh Phi Phi travellers stranded

Koh Phi Phi officials have cancelled all ferry services to and from the island as of today as a precaution in light of the tropical storm Pabuk  approaching the Malay Peninsula.

Tourists who are now on Phi Phi will have to stay there until the boats are allowed to leave port again, probably Sunday.

Krabi Tourist Police say that all boats heading to the islands in the Haad Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, including Koh Phi Phi Island, are banned from leaving port.

This afternoon the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a ban on all boats leaving port in the southern tourist regions.

Seatran Ferries, operating out of Phuket and Samui, have confirmed that they’ve stopped trips to the islands from Phuket in the Andaman Sea or Don Sak on the Gulf of Thailand.

The ban will last until at least Saturday, according to national park officials.

The Haad Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park remains closed from today until Sunday so travel from island to island is also banned as boats have to remain at port.

Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.



The Thaiger

Krabi

Krabi boats banned from leaving ports due to storm ‘Pabuk’

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

Krabi boats banned from leaving ports due to storm 'Pabuk'

PHOTOS: Krabi PR Office

Krabi ferries and tour boats are being banned from leaving port while some national parks are being closed for tourist safety with the approaching tropical storm ‘Pabuk’.

The Krabi PR Office is reporting that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Krabi Office has issued an order that bans fishing boats, passenger boats and speed boats from leaving ports from midday today onward.

The Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Mu Ko Lanta National Park are being closed from today until at least Saturday. Authorities believe they will probably be able to reopen the parks and allow boats to visit the islands again from Sunday.

PHOTOS: Krabi PR Office

Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.

Koh Samui

PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

14 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada has designated six seaside districts of the central southern coast province as disaster zones and ordered the evacuation of residents by tonight. The evacuations are a safety precaution he said.

He says that all schools in these districts will be closed today, while schools in the main city area of Nakhon Si Thammarat will be used to shelter evacuees.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department report that tropical storm Pabuk will make landfall in the upper Southern Gulf coast provinces tomorrow (Friday) with a maximum wind speed of 65 to 90 kilometres per hour.

It is expected that areas in the storm’s path will suffer damages from strong gales and intense downpours of up to 300 millimetres. Waves as high as 7 metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand.

The storm was currently moving westward at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour and has already entered the Gulf of Thailand. Its maximum wind speed was 65km per hour at that time.

The storm appeared to have already hit the southernmost part of Thailand yesterday afternoon, as a large band of heavy rain was detected by the Meteorological Department’s radar in Narathiwat province. The storm has started to veer northwards and expected to reach landfall around the Nakhon Si Thammarat/Chumpon coastline. Koh Samui and its nearby islands are also directly in the path of the storm.

PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf | News by The Thaiger

Here’s the latest information direct from the TMD…

“On 3 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.2 degree north, longitude 105.5 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west slowly through the tip of Indochina expectedly in the lower Gulf of Thailand today.

It will move pass Chumphon and Surat Thani on the evening of January 4, 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the Southern provinces with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions.

January 3-4:

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5:

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

"Pabuk" heads towards southern provinces

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.

