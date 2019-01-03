Pabuk: Koh Phi Phi travellers stranded | The Thaiger

Koh Phi Phi officials have cancelled all ferry services to and from the island as of today as a precaution in light of the tropical storm Pabuk approaching the Malay Peninsula.

Tourists who are now on Phi Phi will have to stay there until the boats are allowed to leave port again, probably Sunday.

Krabi Tourist Police say that all boats heading to the islands in the Haad Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, including Koh Phi Phi Island, are banned from leaving port.

This afternoon the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a ban on all boats leaving port in the southern tourist regions.

Seatran Ferries, operating out of Phuket and Samui, have confirmed that they’ve stopped trips to the islands from Phuket in the Andaman Sea or Don Sak on the Gulf of Thailand.

The ban will last until at least Saturday, according to national park officials.

The Haad Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park remains closed from today until Sunday so travel from island to island is also banned as boats have to remain at port.

