Pabuk: Koh Phi Phi travellers stranded | The Thaiger

Krabi
Pabuk: Koh Phi Phi travellers stranded
Koh Phi Phi officials have cancelled all ferry services to and from the island as of today as a precaution in light of the tropical storm Pabuk approaching the Malay Peninsula.
Tourists who are now on Phi Phi will have to stay there until the boats are allowed to leave port again, probably Sunday.
Krabi Tourist Police say that all boats heading to the islands in the Haad Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, including Koh Phi Phi Island, are banned from leaving port.
This afternoon the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a ban on all boats leaving port in the southern tourist regions.
Seatran Ferries, operating out of Phuket and Samui, have confirmed that they’ve stopped trips to the islands from Phuket in the Andaman Sea or Don Sak on the Gulf of Thailand.
The ban will last until at least Saturday, according to national park officials.
The Haad Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park remains closed from today until Sunday so travel from island to island is also banned as boats have to remain at port.
Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Krabi
Krabi boats banned from leaving ports due to storm ‘Pabuk’
PHOTOS: Krabi PR Office
Krabi ferries and tour boats are being banned from leaving port while some national parks are being closed for tourist safety with the approaching tropical storm ‘Pabuk’.
The Krabi PR Office is reporting that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Krabi Office has issued an order that bans fishing boats, passenger boats and speed boats from leaving ports from midday today onward.
The Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Mu Ko Lanta National Park are being closed from today until at least Saturday. Authorities believe they will probably be able to reopen the parks and allow boats to visit the islands again from Sunday.
Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada has designated six seaside districts of the central southern coast province as disaster zones and ordered the evacuation of residents by tonight. The evacuations are a safety precaution he said.
He says that all schools in these districts will be closed today, while schools in the main city area of Nakhon Si Thammarat will be used to shelter evacuees.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department report that tropical storm Pabuk will make landfall in the upper Southern Gulf coast provinces tomorrow (Friday) with a maximum wind speed of 65 to 90 kilometres per hour.
It is expected that areas in the storm’s path will suffer damages from strong gales and intense downpours of up to 300 millimetres. Waves as high as 7 metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand.
The storm was currently moving westward at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour and has already entered the Gulf of Thailand. Its maximum wind speed was 65km per hour at that time.
The storm appeared to have already hit the southernmost part of Thailand yesterday afternoon, as a large band of heavy rain was detected by the Meteorological Department’s radar in Narathiwat province. The storm has started to veer northwards and expected to reach landfall around the Nakhon Si Thammarat/Chumpon coastline. Koh Samui and its nearby islands are also directly in the path of the storm.
Here’s the latest information direct from the TMD…
“On 3 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.2 degree north, longitude 105.5 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west slowly through the tip of Indochina expectedly in the lower Gulf of Thailand today.
It will move pass Chumphon and Surat Thani on the evening of January 4, 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the Southern provinces with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions.
January 3-4:
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5:
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger | TMD
Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.
“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:
January 3-4
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
Keep up-to-date with the latest 2019 Pabuk storm coverage on The Thaiger.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Krabi boats banned from leaving ports due to storm ‘Pabuk’
Thai woman, who won lottery in 2017 and donated 2 million baht, wins again
Pabuk: Koh Phi Phi travellers stranded
Precautions taken in the south for Pabuk
Similan National Park to be temporary closed due to tropical storm ‘Pabuk’
Pabuk: Phuket Airport, ready for the approaching storm
Bangkok Tonight: La Casa Nostra restaurant pop-up at Small’s Bar
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Pabuk: Heading for Koh Samui, Surat Thani
Pabuk: A very rare event – Remembering ‘Harriet’ in 1962.
Pabuk: Tourists flee Gulf islands of Koh Phangan, Samui and Koh Tao
Taxis are leading concern for tourists visiting Thailand
No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months
Thai oil ship battles with ‘PABUK’ off southern Vietnam – VIDEO
“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Koh Samui14 hours ago
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
-
Phuket1 day ago
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Unseasonal storms predicted for the South
-
Bangkok11 hours ago
“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm
-
Thailand2 days ago
Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced
You must be logged in to post a comment Login