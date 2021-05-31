Phuket
Water outage in Pa Khlok, Phuket tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, there will be a water outage in Phuket’s Pa Khlok. The outages will be a result of a mains water supply shutoff on Thepkrasattri Road, which is near Phuket’s airport runway in Mai Khao, as announced by the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority.
The PWA said that the mains water needs to be shut off in order to connect 315mm high-density polyethylene, or HDPE, pipes at the intersection of Route 4031.
Starting at 9 am tomorrow, and lasting until work is finished, the project is set to affect everyone living from the intersection in Mai Khao to the Heroines Monument, according to the notice from the PWA. All residents have been strongly encouraged to stock up on water.
The PWA says they apologise for any inconvenience caused by the project.
Image from PWA. For additional information, you can contact the Phuket PWA at:076-319173, 082-7901634, or 1662.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | The situation in Bangkok ‘slums’, Thailand re-opening plans
Tim and Bill go through all the latest news from around Thailand including an interview about the Bangkok slums areas of high density housing, also the latest in the Phuket Sandbox and Thailand reopening plans, Malaysia’s new ‘lockdown’. Tomorrow we talk about vaccination, the myths and the vaccine-resistant among us.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
UPDATE: Today’s planned vaccination of foreign staff and teachers at Phuket Headstart International School was cancelled last night at 9pm without explanation. Also information about kids travelling to Phuket with parent from July 1 HERE.
ORIGINAL STORY: On one hand Phuket officials are extending restrictions to control the Covid situation, and on the other hand the TAT is talking up the July reopening of the southern Thai island. On Friday the CCSA and PM gave permission for the island’s “no quarantine” reopening to go ahead. The plan has not yet been included in the Royal Gazette.
But, as the Thai government and local hospitality providers start to get ready for the much-needed arrival of world travellers, Phuket’s Governor has signed an extension to the current restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”. But he’s also announced the relaxation of some of the restrictions.
The announcement of an extension of the restrictions is also accompanied by some relaxation of the current stringent regulations. We can expect further relaxation over the next 4 weeks approaching the July 1 deadline to reopen to international travel. Here are some of the relaxtions announced by Phuket Provincial office on Friday…
- Spa business establishments, massage businesses for health or beauty
- Venues for providing tattoos or piercing any parts of the body
- Venues for fortune telling or other similar activities
- Amulet sales
- Venues where customers can fish for shrimp or fish
- Scuba diving businesses, including tourism-related businesses, as well as businesses that operate snorkelling activities
- Walking street markets, flea markets, retail stores, wholesaler venues, community malls and markets may open but the consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages at the venues remains prohibited
- All private nurseries and kindergartens may reopen
- Food or beverage shops that allow customers to consume food or beverages at the venue may reopen within their normal permitted hours
- Stadiums or venues for outdoor exercise, such as parks, courtyards and open-air public activity areas, may open but there must be no spectators or congregation
- Venues for indoor exercise, such as sports courts, gymnasiums, fitness centres, badminton courts are allowed to reopen
- Golf courses or golf driving ranges are allowed to reopen without crowds or competitions
- Beauty clinics, centres, salons or places that provide specialised services for beauty treatments, including nail salons and venues selling slimming products may reopen
- Beauty salons, hair cutting and styling shops for men and women can open but only for hair cutting and hairdressing activities
- Pet care and grooming venues can reopen.
For people older than 5 years old, you will need to be fully vaccinated, or have recovered from a bout of Covid-19 (but no more than 90 days). Or you will have to produce a Covid-free test from a PCR or Rapid Test. Those tests will need to be no more than 7 days old.. Or will need to do a full 14 day quarantine.
Everyone is required to have the Mor Chana or Thailand Plus application tracking apps on their phone during this time .
With a month left to the official reopening of Phuket (it’s technically been ‘open’ already but with restrictions, insurance requirements and red-tape to sort through) the island of Phuket has much to sort out…
• There are restrictions on opening and closing times for shops, shopping centres and convenience stores. Cinemas and gyms are also closed at this time (full list below)
• Groups of people gathering (more than 30) is still not permitted. Recently, the provincial government has tightened that restriction to stop people inviting friends around to their homes for ‘gatherings’, specifically aimed at foreigners after a few highly publicised raids on private homes and private businesses. Specifically ‘no parties’
• Alcohol cannot be served in restaurants and bars are closed
• Restrictions remain for people arriving on the island, by road, air or sea
• Officials have maintained that 70% of the local population must be vaccinated before the reopening but only around 25% have been fully vaccinated whilst the flow of vaccines promised for the island appear to have been diverted to current ‘hot spots’ (Bangkok) at this time
• Expats and other foreigners on the island still have no concrete measures to register for a vaccine and private hospitals are still being refused permission to import vaccines-for-sale
• Specific details and restrictions, if any, are still not clear about people arriving in Phuket post-July 1.
Here are the restrictions that were in place until the ned of May, but set to be modified (loosening some restrictions) from tomorrow…
Thailand
Phuket reopens: Parents must be vaccinated, children can come too
Good news for parents of international travellers… if you got vaccinated but opted out of vaccinating your (age 17 and under) children, you can still visit Phuket starting July 1, as reported yesterday in the Phuket Info Centre’s Facebook page. With a month to go before the much-publicised re-opening of Thailand to international travellers, without quarantine, starting with Phuket, the details are starting to emerge.
The infographic stipulated, as part of Phuket’s pilot sandbox guidelines, that those under 17 do not need to be vaccinated, but they do need to take the rapid antigen test at the airport (under 12, no test is required if they travel with their parents).
In addition to the rapid antigen test, and the vaccination for the parents, international tourists must also install the “Thailand Plus application”, show an itinerary, or “visiting plan”, for their time in Thailand, and have an RT-PCR test that shows a negative result within 72 hours of visiting the country. The tourists will have to re-take the test every 5 days while they are in the country.
After Day 5 in Phuket, travellers would be allowed to head offshore to some of the islands (Koh Phi Phi is in Krabi province, James Bond Island is in Phang Nga province, for example).
The notice said that if the tourists stay in the Land of Smiles for less than 7 days, they must fly out of Phuket. If the tourists wish to stay more than 7 days, they “may opt” to fly out of Bangkok. The notice also reminded would-be-tourists that every facility that is booked must be “accredited by the Tourism Authority of Thailand”.
The Thaiger reported earlier today that Phuket’s Covid-19 restrictions will continue “until further notice”. But there is a list of some restrictions easing from June 1 (in the article).
