Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub via The Phuket News

Holidaymakers were left in shock yesterday, January 3, as police launched an investigation into the death of a foreign tourist found floating lifelessly off Patong Beach in the morning.

The grim discovery was made near the iconic Dolphin Circle at approximately 10am yesterday. Traiphop Buakhai, a local parasail speedboat operator, was the first to notice the tragic scene—a body face down in the turquoise waters.

Advertisements

“I saw it and knew something was wrong.” Traiphop said, recounting how he quickly alerted nearby lifeguards.

Lifeguards acted swiftly, bringing the body ashore while Patong Police were called to the scene. The identity of the deceased remains a mystery, with police stating only that the body has been sent for medical examination.

Initial findings suggest the tourist may have drowned, though investigators are piecing together the circumstances surrounding the death, reported The Phuket News.

“We’re treating this case with urgency and will be reviewing all available evidence.”

Patong Police praised the quick actions of lifeguards and patrol officers in handling the situation but also issued a stark reminder for visitors.

Advertisements

“Tourists must exercise caution during water activities and follow all safety guidelines.”

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded on December 8 as police in Pattaya City responded to reports of a drowning at Pattaya Beach, close to Soi Beach Road 3. At 1am, a 54 year old Russian tourist was discovered face down in the water. Despite swift efforts by bystanders and police to administer CPR, the woman, who had been submerged for a significant amount of time, could not be revived.

In other news, two young children drowned at Laem Son Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan on December 31. Despite efforts from family and onlookers, the children succumbed to the sea’s strong waves and later died in hospital. Police were alerted to the drowning incident at 7pm at Laem Son Beach, Pak Phraek subdistrict, Bang Saphan Noi district.