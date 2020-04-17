image
image
Connect with us

Phuket

Seized tuna trawler catches fire on Phuket’s east coast

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Seized tuna trawler catches fire on Phuket’s east coast | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Achadtaya Chuenniran
    • follow us in feedly

Last night a fire was reported to the Phuket Police around 9:30pm on an old tuna trawler I (1 of the 7 unregistered fishing trawlers seized 3 years ago) along the mangrove forest on the island’s east coast.

When emergency units arrived at the scene, the vessel was completely engulfed in flames 100 metres away from the Asia Marina pier in Tambon Ratsada (northeast of Phuket Town). The blaze also threatened to spread to other large vessels nearby.

2 local fishing boats and a patrol boat were used to extinguish the flames. It took them about two hours before the fire was under control.

Firefighters say “although the boat has a steel hull and no equipment on board, it was fitted with wood and fibreglass, causing it to burn quickly. No one was reported to be on the boat at the time.”

Seized tuna trawler catches fire on Phuket's east coast | News by The Thaiger

The fishing trawler is one of seven fishing vessels seized on November 28, 2016 in Thai waters off the coast of Phuket for illicit, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) violations.

Shun Lai, Yutana No. 3, Abubant 1, Abuba 3, Abuba 6, Abuba 9 and Abubant 12 were the names of the boats.

Authorities found that the registration of these boats, which appeared to be flagged in Bolivia, had paperwork irregularities. The authorities of Bolivia said at the time that the trawlers were never licensed, leading the Royal Thai Navy to intervene and seize the boats. Two of the boats managed to flee before authorities were eventually able to secure them and arrest the crews.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post / Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Phuket

Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday) | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Health officials in Phuket today reported 1 new Covid-19 case, up from yesterday’s zero cases. But still a first since the initial 5 cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.

The latest cases is an 83 year old Thai woman, an 83 years old housewife. She lives in the same house as the confirmed patient #189 in Bang Tao area, Cherngtalay Subdistrict. There are potentially 15 people exposed to high risk.

Phuket’s total infections now stand at 192. 92 patients remain in hospital, while 99 have recovered and been discharged. 134 patients are still awaiting test results.

Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday) | News by The Thaiger

Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO | The Thaiger

UPDATE:

Edwin Wiek, Founder at People & Animals Thailand, has made this announcement relating to the tigers at the Phuket Zoo…

There are some fundraisers ongoing on the net to help the tigers at PHUKET ZOO that are in need of help. Please be informed that these fundraising campaigns are set up by private people who are not owners of the tigers, have no legal access to the tigers or are involved with the rescue of these tigers. The tigers will not be released by the owners to anyone, authorities will check on the tigers and other wildlife later today but have said they will not confiscate or ask for a hand over. Owners have said they will keep the tigers for a newly build zoo on Phuket.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The owners of the Phuket Zoo, obviously bereft of paying customers at this time, appear to have walked away from their duty of care to the animals incarcerated in this island ‘tourist attraction’. We use the term loosely (read the Trip Advisor comments below). But now a video has been posted by a groups of friends who came across the zoo this week.

“Me and my mates went for a walk and came across an abandoned zoo still filled with animals. The owner has gone bankrupt and times are hard during this pandemic.”

A group of friends stumbled on the apparently abandoned Phuket Zoo and filmed an animal horror show. What they found was horrendous and has given some of them nightmares since their visit, according to the narration. They posted an edited version of the video they shot on April 16.

‘Minh Nguyen’, an Australian from Arncliffe, NSW, posted the video saying that they’ve now been reaching out and getting support behind their efforts to provide some immediate relief and hopefully save the abandoned animals in the zoo.

“They can die from starvation, they can die from stress, they’re disturbed, they’re living in shit conditions.

The came across a zoo staff member who told them…

“If you want to give the tiger food, give money, about 7,000 baht and that will buy 50 pieces of chicken – that would feed one tiger for one day.”

Later in the video Minh says that the owner admitted that they couldn’t afford to feed the animals and that the owner wanted to close the zoo down (unspecified if it’s either temporarily or forever).

UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Meanwhile, Phuket wildlife officials said they wouldn’t check on the tiger being caged up in Chalong’s Phuket Zoo until today.

Local wildlife officials confirmed to The Phuket News that Phuket Zoo will file a formal request to close the tourist attraction blaming the economic conditions forced on the attraction with lockdowns and zero tourism on the island at the moment. All animal tourism attractions, including Phuket Zoo, were ordered closed on March 28 by Phuket’s governor.

The Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre says they were already aware of the plight of the tiger from social media posts.

“I know from experts that tigers must not be too fat, but this tiger looks so thin. I am worried about the tiger and other animals while the zoo is closing.”

The Chief said that they weren’t able to go and check on the welfare of the tiger, or other animals at the zoo, because “the owner wasn’t around”. He then contradicted himself, in comments to Phuket News when he maintained that there were zoo staff were still there and feeding the animals. Indeed there appears to be staff available to let in officials in the posted video.

The Phuket Zoo has an infamous reputation in social media where people have shared posts of pathetic looking animals for years and urged people not to go. Sited next to the dolphinarium in Chalong, the two attractions have come under constant fire from animal rights supporters.

There has also been two high profile cases, that of Milo the Orangutan and Dumbo the baby elephant – both neglected or abused, and both now dead.

UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

I have been witness to the capricious and unprofessional nature of the Phuket Zoo’s management in the past when investigating, mostly, the story of Milo the Orangutan. In that case we called, actually demanded, that Phuket wildlife officials come to see for themselves the horrible situation that Milo was in. 24 hours later, when the officials, and the local media circus, arrived at the zoo there had been a make-over turning the horror show into a wonderland. Everything had been repainted, the tatty gardens had been cleaned up, paths washed and all the staff dressed up in spanking-new shirts.

The local wildlife officials were taken aside, out of the view of the media, and ‘negotiations’ were made to sort out the complaints against the zoo. And everything was good again. Just 9 months ago the ‘zoo’ was again inspected by the same wildlife officials and allowed to continue trading.

But don’t believe us, read what the island’s visitors say about Phuket Zoo…

• This was unreal! As soon as we seen the tiger with the chain around it’s neck, we wanted to leave! They were basically just parading the animals so u wld get a photo with them for money! The animals were not looked after at al! – vicki86paul2016

• I have been visiting here 15 years ago, 8 years ago and now, I just want to say if you wish to throw your 44 euro per person + taxi cost, give that money someone on the street, I believe it will make you happy to see some child get happy and smile to you who really need that will make you happy than going and seeing 2 elephant, 2 monkey, some birds, small crocodile, no tiger, no fish, no sea turtle, disgusting place – ISML68

• Tigers seemed to be have been drugged, zookeepers would poke them with sticks just so people could take photos… Filthy living spaces for the animals with very limited water in all the enclosures – Belladellarco

• This is just scam. The cost of ticket is really out of mind for what you get. Shows was terrible, it was abandoned, no animals, nobody cares of them, aquarium was closed. The main attraction was in ruin and without animals – petk0vic

Please go ahead and read the 134 pages of reviews for this awful place.

Meanwhile please share the video about the tigers, and other remaining animals at the zoo, and bring more attention to this horrible place so that the animals can be moved to better lodgings and that it NEVER re-opens.

Minh has set up a GoFundMe page HERE.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Phuket

Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday) | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Health officials in Phuket today reported no new Covid-19 cases, a first since the first cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported yesterday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since 10 were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.

Phuket’s total infections thus remain at 191. 105 remainin hospital, while 85 have recovered and been discharged.

Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red-light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.

It was announced yesterday Phuket is to have a new governor, though the date of the transfer is yet to be revealed. No reason has been given but there has been dissent both from critics who thought he acted too slowly, and others who say the measures from Provincial HQ have been too harsh.

Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana will be shifted to Petchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok, where he will serve as governor. Petchaburi’s current governor will become the governor of Chaiyaphum province in Issan, and Chaiyaphum’s current governor, Narong Woonchiew, will arrive on the island to replace Governor Phakaphong. The transfer order will become effective when the transfers are published in the Royal Gazette.

Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.

Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday) | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending