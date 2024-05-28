Massive positive changes to Thailand’s visa system from June 1

5-year visas available for digital nomads, boxers and chefs students

The cabinet has approved a number of new visa initiatives aimed at attracting more tourists. This includes visa-free and visa-on-arrival schemes, extended stays for students, and a decrease in mandatory health insurance for retirees. The Foreign Ministry suggested these actions due to the country’s significant reliance on tourism, according to government spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke, and reported by ASEAN NOW.

He revealed that the range of countries eligible for visa-free entry would grow from 57 to 93. The newly added countries comprise Albania, Cambodia, China, India, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mexico, Morocco, Panama, Romania, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. The duration of stays under this program has also been extended to 60 days, as presented by the government spokesperson.

Also, the cabinet approved visa-on-arrival for 31 countries, a marked increase from 19 previously.

Tourists wishing to work and sightsee can now be issued five-year visas for stays that last up to 180 days, which can be extended for another 180 days. Previously, they were only permitted to stay twice for 30 days each. “These new rules target digital nomads, remote workers, freelancers, as well as those interested in learning Muay Thai and Thai cuisine,” Mr. Chai explained.

Foreign graduates can now stay for a full year after graduation. Before, they had to leave the country immediately after their studies.

“These graduates can search for jobs during this extended period, especially in our areas of need,” Mr. Chai commented. He noted that about 40,000 foreign students are studying in the country.

These measures will come into effect on Saturday, June 1.

In other visa-related changes, tourists aged 50 years and above seeking long-stay visas are now only required to have health insurance coverage of 440,000 baht, down from the previous 3 million baht. This reduction will be effective for long-stay applicants from September to December, according to Mr Chai.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the increase of e-visa application services at Thai consulates and embassies, rising from 47 to 94 locations, beginning in September.

Summary

The details include:

– Increase the number of visa-free countries from 57 to 93, including Albania, China, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Jamaica, Romania, Sri Lanka, Panama, Mexico, Morocco, Uzbekistan, etc.

– Extend the period of visa-free stays from 30 days to 60 days.

– Expand the list of countries eligible for visa arrivals from 19 to 31.

– Extend the period of stay for digital nomads, remote workers, freelancers, Muay Thai students, Thai food students, etc., from 60 days to 180 days.

– Extend the period of stay for foreign university students to one year after graduation, allowing them to work in professions not restricted to Thais only.

These measures are expected to come into effect in June.

Other measures set to take effect in September include:

– Doubling the number of locations offering e-visa services from 47 embassies and consulates-general to 94.

This story is being updated in real-time at ASEAN NOW forum