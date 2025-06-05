No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides

Phuket police earned praise online after ticketing a convoy of foreign supercar owners who brazenly parked in a no-go zone, proving that in Thailand, the rules apply whether you’re in a tuk tuk or a Lamborghini.

The crackdown came after jaw-dropping photos of high-end motors, including several bearing foreign plates, lined up along red-and-white curbs outside a swanky restaurant in downtown Phuket began circulating on social media yesterday, June 4.

The garish display of illegal parking sparked outrage across LINE groups and Facebook pages, with locals demanding swift justice from the police.

Police Colonel Chatree Chueakaew didn’t disappoint. He immediately dispatched his traffic team to the scene, where officers discovered several luxury vehicles, including one proudly branded GTR Owners Club Singapore. One of the cars had foreign registration plates.

The tourist behind the wheel was summoned to the police station, fined, and ordered to shift their shiny set of wheels, much to the delight of netizens, reported Phuket News.

“This is how it should be. One rule for all.”

Others praised the force for enforcing the law equally, regardless of how expensive the car is or where the driver comes from.

Police reminded all drivers, both Thai and foreign, that red-and-white kerbs mean no parking, no exceptions, and violators face fines on the spot.

The latest supercar saga follows another bold parking blunder last month, when a Tunisian tourist couple in Phuket found themselves in legal hot water after trying to outsmart a wheel clamp.

On May 8, footage shared widely by Newshawk Phuket showed the pair caught in the act on Dibuk Road near Soi Rommanee, a clearly marked no-parking zone in Talat Yai.

Instead of paying the fine, the couple attempted to swap the clamped wheel with a spare in a brazen bid to escape the penalty but their slick move didn’t go unnoticed. Police swooped in and halted the tyre trickery before it rolled any further.

Police continue to warn that violations of traffic laws, regardless of nationality or net worth, won’t be tolerated on Phuket’s streets.

“Whether it’s a hatchback or a hypercar, park where you like and you’ll pay the price,” one officer said.