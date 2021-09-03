Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers

As Phuket prepares to carefully allow domestic tourists back onto the island, Covid-19 numbers remain relatively stable. Daily infections were 235 today, with 6 of the last 7 days reaching above 200. No new deaths were reported and no new Sandbox infections were identified. With the influx of new hospital beds yesterday, the bed occupancy rate remained around 70% though it ticked up half a percent.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 235 +31 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,533 +66 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 4,772 +235 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 0

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 53 +24 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 803 -177

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

2,224: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 172 from yesterday

2,743: Total number of people released from medical care, up 65 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,118 +0 Occupied hospital beds 1,508 +11 Available hospital beds 610 -11 Hospital bed occupancy rate 71.20% +0.52%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 551 +154

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 1 36 2 32 3 21 4 65 5 33 6 40 7 40 8 81 9 61 10 37 11 104 12 33 13 82 14 109 15 49 16 50 17 43 18 89 19 129 20 101 21 126 22 124 23 73 24 156 25 189 26 169 27 209 28 210 29 162 30 256 31 257 SEPTEMBER 1 204 2 235 3 4

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update is one day behind, so below is date for Wednesday, September 1. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1,141 cases (+47)

Phuket Town – 878 (+48) Talad Yai 558, (+34) Talad Neua 320 (+14)

Phuket Town – 878 (+48) Wichit – 409 (+14)

Chalong – 150 (+9)

Koh Kaew – 152 (+5)

Rawai – 191 (+1)

Karon – 53 (+2) Kathu – 223 (+8)

Patong – 193 (+7)

Kamala – 58 (+2) Cherng Talay – 270 (+6)

Srisoonthorn – 256 (+11)

Srisoonthorn – 256 (+11) Thepkrasattri – 176 (+6)

Pa Khlok – 89 (+1)

Mai Khao – 57 (+6)

Sakhu – 27 (+6)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

