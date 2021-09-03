Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Karon viewpoint, Phuket Covid-19 cases are holding steady around 200 per day. (via Flickr Shankar S)

As Phuket prepares to carefully allow domestic tourists back onto the island, Covid-19 numbers remain relatively stable. Daily infections were 235 today, with 6 of the last 7 days reaching above 200. No new deaths were reported and no new Sandbox infections were identified. With the influx of new hospital beds yesterday, the bed occupancy rate remained around 70% though it ticked up half a percent.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 235 +31
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,533 +66
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 4,772 +235
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 0

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 53 +24
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 803 -177

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 2,224: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 172 from yesterday
  • 2,743: Total number of people released from medical care, up 65 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,118 +0
Occupied hospital beds 1,508 +11
Available hospital beds 610 -11
Hospital bed occupancy rate 71.20% +0.52%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 551 +154

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28

210
29

162

 30

256

 31

257

 SEPTEMBER 1

204

 2

235

 3 4

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update is one day behind, so below is date for Wednesday, September 1. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,141 cases (+47)
    Phuket Town – 878 (+48)

    • Talad Yai 558, (+34)
    • Talad Neua 320 (+14)
  • Wichit – 409 (+14)
  • Chalong – 150 (+9)
  • Koh Kaew – 152 (+5)
  • Rawai – 191 (+1)
  • Karon – 53 (+2)
  • Kathu – 223 (+8)
  • Patong – 193 (+7)
  • Kamala – 58 (+2)
  • Cherng Talay – 270 (+6)
    Srisoonthorn – 256 (+11)
  • Thepkrasattri – 176 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 89 (+1)
  • Mai Khao – 57 (+6)
  • Sakhu – 27 (+6)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

