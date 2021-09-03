Phuket
Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
As Phuket prepares to carefully allow domestic tourists back onto the island, Covid-19 numbers remain relatively stable. Daily infections were 235 today, with 6 of the last 7 days reaching above 200. No new deaths were reported and no new Sandbox infections were identified. With the influx of new hospital beds yesterday, the bed occupancy rate remained around 70% though it ticked up half a percent.
Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases
|235
|+31
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,533
|+66
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|4,772
|+235
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|20
|0
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|53
|+24
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|803
|-177
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 2,224: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 172 from yesterday
- 2,743: Total number of people released from medical care, up 65 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,118
|+0
|Occupied hospital beds
|1,508
|+11
|Available hospital beds
|610
|-11
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|71.20%
|+0.52%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|34
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|316
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|551
|+154
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
|AUGUST
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|1
36
|2
32
|3
21
|4
65
|5
33
|6
40
|7
40
|8
81
|9
61
|10
37
|11
104
|12
33
|13
82
|14
109
|15
49
|16
50
|17
43
|18
89
|19
129
|20
101
|21
126
|22
124
|23
73
|24
156
|25
189
|26
169
|27
209
|28
210
|29
162
|30
256
|31
257
|SEPTEMBER 1
204
|2
235
|3
|4
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
Last night’s update is one day behind, so below is date for Wednesday, September 1. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
