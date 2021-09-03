Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week

Domestic travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to enter Phuket starting on September 8, Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew announced. Travellers from overseas have been able to enter the island province under the “Sandbox” model, but with the rise of Covid-19 cases, Phuket officials imposed tight restrictions on domestic entry.

Travellers will need to book and pay for their accommodation in advance. They’ll need to show proof of their reservation to checkpoint officers when entering the island province.

Visitors must be vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, or the one dose of Sinovac followed by a dose of AstraZeneca … or just one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. The last dose needs to have been admistered least 14 days before entry.

Along with showing proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, travellers must also have a negative result from a Covid-19 test, either an antigen or RT-PCR test, issued no more than 72 hours before arrival. Another Covid-19 test is also required for travellers who stay in Phuket for more than nine days. The test will need to be done on the fifth day of their stay and at their own expense.

For more information on entry requirements for Phuket, click HERE.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

