Missing Phuket fisherman found dead amid weather alert

Photo Courtesy of Phuket News

The lifeless body of a 59 year old Pa Khlok resident was discovered floating in the sea by a local fisherman yesterday. Prachoen Thammawong had gone missing after failing to return home from his fishing routine the previous day.

Upon receiving the news, Thalang Police Station officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene, where they found the body of the elderly Thai man floating beside a blue pontoon jetty used by Ao Por villagers. The body was discovered in the sea by 33 year old Phanrit Longkhao who dragged it to the jetty with his longtail boat.

Officials examined the body and noted a small injury on the man’s head, but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed by a medical specialist at Thalang Hospital, where the body was transported by Kusoldharm rescue workers.

Prachoen was a local fisherman who had been missing since he went to check his fish traps in the sea on June 4 and did not return home, as reported by Phuket News.

At 5am today, the Phuket-based Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) reissued its weather warning for Phuket and the surrounding area. The advisory, marked No. 1 (19/2023), indicates the beginning of a new series of warnings after the previous one concluded.

Today’s weather alert no longer mentions typhoon ‘Mawar’ but still warns of a “rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and Southern Thailand’s west coast.”

The announcement stressed…

“The wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea are becoming stronger and will reach up to 2-3 meters, and above 3 meters in thundershower areas and nearby. All ships should proceed with caution, and captains should avoid sailing in thundershower areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay at bay.”

“People should beware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned for further weather alerts.”