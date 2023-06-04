Woman’s body found in sea off Saltburn beach, North Yorkshire

Emergency services were called to Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire after receiving reports of a body in the water at around 2pm. Two lifeboats and an air ambulance quickly arrived on the scene, where they discovered and retrieved a woman’s body from the sea. Cleveland Police have confirmed the incident, stating that the woman has not been named, but her family has been informed.

A police statement said: “Police were called to Saltburn beach earlier this afternoon by ambulance service colleagues who were responding to a report of a body in the water. Sadly the body of a female was recovered from the sea shortly afterwards. Formal identification has yet to take place, and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased person at this very difficult time. Inquiries into the circumstances of their death are ongoing.”

Saltburn is a popular beach among surfers and walkers.