HM the King donates 2 tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation | The Thaiger

Phuket
HM the King donates 2 tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated 2 tonnes of dog and cat food to the Soi Dog Foundation, as well as a number of other animal welfare organisations. The donation marks the birthday of Chao Khun Phrasinat Philas Kalayanee Kalayani, His Majesty’s royal noble consort.
The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Centre in Bangkok last week. Soi Dog’s generous share of HM’s gift was then transported to their HQ and shelter in Mai Khao, Phuket.
A total of 90 large bags of dog food and 10 bags of cat food – amounting to 2 tonnes – were gratefully received by Soi Dog whose shelter currently houses over 1,300 animals. The foundation also provides food to stray animal feeders and, where necessary, to animals displaced by disasters, such as the flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat late last year.
His Majesty also donated food to the nearby Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang. The shelter, aka. the “government dog pound”, managed by Phuket livestock officials and supported by the Phuket Provincial Office and local administrative organisations. Soi Dog has long provided assistance with the refurbishment of the pound as well as the sterilisation, vaccination and treatment of the dogs housed there.
“We highly appreciate the royal food donation,” said Kiranee Narabal, president of Soi Dog Foundation Thailand. “Receiving the donation means that His Majesty is aware of the stray animal problem and recognises our work and the work of other rescue organisations too.”
This was not the first time Soi Dog has received such a donation. His Majesty donated pet food to the foundation in July 2017 and May 2019 too.
“His Majesty is sending a positive message to all of us, to follow his example, and to show compassion to all animals, in this case the stray dogs,” said co-founder and president of Soi Dog Foundation International John Dalley at the time of the previous donations.
“In doing so, he’s following the wonderful example of his father, who did the same thing. We hope that this will continue.”
Phuket
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Phuket is going it alone as it eyes herd immunity as the only lifeline for its devastated tourism industry. Business groups on the southern resort island have announced a plan to finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of being able to open to foreign tourists from October. The groups involved, which include the Phuket Tourism Association and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, say they cannot afford to wait for the government’s national vaccine rollout, although their plan will still require government approval.
Business groups say they plan to pool resources to fund the vaccination of 70% of over 18s in the hope this will give the local population herd immunity and enable the island to re-open to international tourism by October. As part of the plan, called “Phuket First October”, the current mandatory 14-day quarantine would be waived for vaccinated arrivals. The president of the Phuket Tourism Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says tourism on the island won’t survive much longer without such an initiative.
“We can’t wait any longer. If we have to wait, we won’t survive. If we miss this winter peak season, we’d have to wait another year.”
The tourism groups plan to procure supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this month. The government’s national rollout is not expected to grant the Kingdom herd immunity until 2022 and meanwhile, the current 14-day quarantine is proving a significant hurdle for the tourism industry. Markland Blaiklock from the Centara Hotels & Resorts group says tourism operators hope this latest plan might lead to quarantine requirements being lifted for vaccinated tourists arriving in Phuket.
“People aren’t going to come to Thailand for business or for a 2-week vacation if they have to spend 2 weeks in quarantine on arrival. So, we really hope that they can be relaxed.”
William Heinecke, from hotel group Minor International, has called on the government to add tourism workers to the priority list for vaccines, along with frontline workers and healthcare staff.
Those behind the initiative to achieve herd immunity for Phuket say it could be a pilot for lifting quarantine restrictions in other parts of the country. Bhummikitti says tourism operators on the island are taking matters into their own hands in the fight for survival.
“Phuket has always been a huge contributor to the Thai economy. Today, we’re standing up to take control of the situation. We don’t have a lot of money now but we’re giving one last push, hoping that this will save us.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Phuket
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers after 2 near-drownings in a day
Phuket lifeguards are urging beachgoers on the southern island to be “careful when doing water activities and swim only in the areas marked as safe” as well as to “follow lifeguards’ suggestions” after a 6 year old girl and a Russian man were plucked from the water after getting into difficulty in 1 day.
The Nai Harn beach chief lifeguard says he rushed to the popular beach, at the southern end of the island, around noon yesterday, when he was alerted to a young swimmer needing assistance. He arrived to discover a 6 year old girl who had just been brought out of the water. She was choking on water and exhausted. The lifeguard team provided immediate first aid before rushing her to hospital. The girl is now in a stable condition and expected to fully recover.
About 4 hours later, the lifeguards were called again to help a Russian man at Ya Nui beach, the next beach south of Yai Larn, not far from Promthep Cape. The man had been swimming with his 2 friends and became separated from the other 2. About 200 metres from the shore, the man started shouting and signalling for help. He was eventually rescued by a lifeguard but was already underwater and unconscious when the guard reached him. He was also rushed to hospital but has since regained consciousness.
Nah Harn’s chief lifeguard also warned parents to keep an eye on their children when they go swimming or doing other water activities.
“Although the waves are not high now, unexpected incidence can happen.”
Phuket’s beaches are currently enjoying the high-season weather, with lighter, generally north-easterly winds and very few waves along the west coast.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Phuket
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Singapore Airlines plans to offer flights to Phuket starting on March 4. Singapore-Phuket flights operated on the B737-800 aircraft which have 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats.
The new route follows a merger with the airline’s subsidiarity Silk Air. The Silk Air routes will progressively be transferred and 9 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will be reassigned to Singapore Airlines.
SilkAir has been a regional wing of SIA for more than 30 years and has offered flights to 40 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. The merger was confirmed back in 2018 and the integration into Singapore Airlines started on January 28. Full integration is scheduled to be completed within 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong, says integrating with SilkAir supports the company’s growth.
“Integrating SilkAir with SIA also allows us to be flexible in aircraft deployment, and supports our fleet and network growth strategy.”
The airline has reported its intention to fly into Phuket whilst there have been no official announcements from Phuket officials about the re-opening of the Phuket International Airport terminal since it was closed to schedule international flights in April 2020.
SOURCE: Phuket News
