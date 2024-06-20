Limited-edition banknotes issued to celebrate king’s birthday

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The Bank of Thailand has released a stunning series of commemorative banknotes, igniting a frenzy among collectors and royal enthusiasts. These special 100-baht notes are designed to honour His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday, marking his 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28.

Available from July 23, these exclusive notes are already creating waves. Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput announced today that these banknotes break from tradition with a unique portrait layout, a first for Thai currency which typically features a landscape design.

Crafted using cutting-edge technology, the notes are printed on a resilient polymer material, making them both durable and difficult to counterfeit, a significant upgrade in the realm of commemorative currency.

In addition to the 10 million banknotes, two million pamphlets have also been printed. Priced at a modest 10 baht each, the pamphlets will be sold with all proceeds going directly to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn.

These commemorative banknotes can be purchased at face value from all commercial and state-run banks, including the Government Savings Bank, the Government Housing Bank, the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Islamic Bank of Thailand, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsaeng has directed the military to orchestrate grand celebrations for His Majesty the King’s birthday next month, even as tensions escalate over a controversial political amnesty bill. Preparations for the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28 are underway while Parliament debates whether to include Article 112 in the amnesty bill, which imposes up to 15 years in prison for lese-majeste.

In other news, in honour of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday, the Thai government has earmarked 10 initiatives, one of which includes the allocation of 72,000 rai of military-owned land for public use. These projects were unveiled yesterday during the second meeting of the celebratory committee, presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.