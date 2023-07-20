Phuket plans 1,000 tree planting endeavour at Thalang Park for King’s birthday

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

Officials in Phuket revealed plans to plant 1,000 trees at the renowned Thalang Memorial Park, also known as the Victory Field, come this Sunday. The tree planting endeavour coincides with the activities commemorating the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, which will be celebrated on July 28.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew chaired the meeting where this announcement was made. In attendance at the press conference that followed were several significant figures, namely Rewat Areerob, the president of Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), Chan Wongsattayanon, the president of Thao Thep Krasattri Thao Srisoonthorn Foundation (widely known as the ‘Phuket Heroines Foundation’), and Suksawadee Chanchu, who heads the Phuket Professional Women’s Association.

Suksawadee took the opportunity to share that they have chosen Thong Urai trees for planting, also known as the yellow trumpet tree. These trees are celebrated for their yellow blossoms, which pay homage to the official colour of the King. She said…

“The intention behind this action is twofold: To honour His Majesty King Rama 10 and to increase the green space in Phuket. It’s imperative for us to note here that following this initiative, Thalang Memorial Park will undoubtedly possess a picturesque landscape. Such transformation will invariably drive more tourists to visit this monument.”

Crediting its historical significance, the Thalang Memorial Park plays host to the annual Heroines Festival. This event venerates the victories of ‘Chan’ and ‘Mook’ – two sisters who spearheaded the thwarting of a Burmese invasion in 1786. Each March, residents of the popular holiday resort and tourists alike gather here for a commemoration of these admirable Phuket heroines, reported Phuket News.

As festivities approach, the community beams with anticipation for Sunday’s event, eagerly prepared to celebrate the King’s birthday while enhancing their city’s natural beauty.

