Phetchaburi unveils arch to celebrate Thai king’s 72nd birthday

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:14, 27 July 2024| Updated: 11:17, 27 July 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Phetchaburi Governor Nattachai Namphoonsuksan presided over the inauguration of a celebratory arch to mark the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua‘s 72nd birthday tomorrow, July 28, enhancing the area’s tourism appeal.

Governor Nattachai led the ceremony with local government officials, students, and residents participating. The event took place in front of Ban Tha Takhro Mittraphap 192 School in Tha Takhro subdistrict, Nong Ya Plong district.

Nattachai lit incense and candles to honour the Triple Gem, offered floral tributes in front of His Majesty the King’s portrait, and presented monk robes and alms to the monks who then chanted blessings and performed a water-pouring ritual.

Following this, the governor delivered a speech wishing His Majesty the King well and led the attendees in offering floral tributes, incense, and candles to officially open the commemorative arch. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the royal anthem and a visit to an exhibition dedicated to His Majesty the King inside the school’s assembly hall.

The construction of the commemorative arch was part of a project to celebrate the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday tomorrow, July 28. The arch is located along Highway 3349 between kilometre 14 and 15, in front of Ban Tha Takhro Mittraphap 192 School in Tha Takhro subdistrict, Nong Ya Plong district, Phetchaburi province. The project aims to honour His Majesty the King, demonstrate loyalty and respect to the monarchy, and enhance the area’s scenic appeal, which is a main route into Nong Ya Plong district.

Tourism appeal

Nattachai expressed the significance of the event, emphasising its role in promoting unity and pride among the local community. The arch, adorned with traditional Thai designs, serves not only as a tribute to His Majesty the King but also as a landmark to welcome visitors and boost local tourism.

“This arch is a symbol of our unwavering respect and loyalty to His Majesty the King. It also represents our commitment to enhancing the beauty and appeal of our province for both residents and tourists.”

The participants, including students, teachers, and local residents, expressed their pride and joy in being part of such a significant event. The ceremony was a testament to the community’s dedication to honouring their monarch and preserving Thai cultural traditions, reported KhaoSod.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this ceremony. The arch is not only a tribute to our king but also a beautiful addition to our community.”

