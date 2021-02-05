Sell your home with FazWaz
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials introduce stricter "seal and bubble" measures for Samut Sakhon factory workers

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Officials introduce stricter “seal and bubble” measures for Samut Sakhon factory workers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon, epicentre of the Covid-19 resurgence, say they will introduce tougher restrictions on factory workers in a bid to suppress the spread of the virus. The “seal and bubble” measures are being introduced after the discovery of nearly 8,000 cases during proactive testing at 7 factories in the province in recent weeks.

According to a Bangkok Post report, health officials have described the outbreak as worse than originally thought. Factories which provide on-site accommodation for workers will be “sealed”, meaning employees cannot leave the grounds. Workers from factories that don’t offer on-site dormitories, meaning they live and sleep elsewhere, will have to adhere to a “bubble” approach. Their movements will be strictly monitored, and officials may be required to deliver their food and other essentials, so they have no reason to leave their dormitories.

Provincial health official Surawit Sakdanupab says the “seal and bubble” strategy will be put into effect in the coming days, saying the “seal” method may have an impact on businesses in the area in the short-term. However, it’s expected to bring transmission under control within 28 days. He adds that the “bubble” method may prove more challenging. He is calling on factories to provide on-site accommodation where possible, saying closing individual factories would be a last resort.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says officials will continue to carry out mass testing in the province, but it is currently costing the government 20 million baht to test 10,000 people a day.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the situation in Samut Sakhon is improving, with the proactive testing of 140,000 workers at 845 factories to date meaning officials have been able to pinpoint factories that need close monitoring.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon officials seal off migrant workers in 7 factories for entire month

Maya Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

By

Samut Sakhon officials seal off migrant workers in 7 factories for entire month | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon have taken the unprecedented step of sealing off 7 factories, where 40,000 migrant labourers live and work, until the end of February. The action is aimed at halting the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Public Health Permanent Secretary, Kiatipoom Wongrajit, says over 9,000 infections have been found in the 7 factories, which have already been restricted for some time.

Nearly all of the fish markets and factories in Samut Sakhon, which has recorded around 12,000 cases of the virus, have been sealed off. Kiatipoom says most cases of the virus have been asymptomatic and most factory employees are migrant workers who also live at their place of work. He says there is little indication that transmission has spread to the wider community.

However, the Pattaya News reports that human rights groups have voiced concern over the decision to seal off the workers for an entire month. They say while they understand the need for containment and quarantine, this must be done humanely. Kiatipoom insists it is, pointing out that the workers live at the factories and rarely leave.

Officials say factory employees can continue working as normal during the period they are sealed off, but have not confirmed if non-infected workers can mix with those who have tested positive.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon's shrimp market to remain closed until February 15

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By

Samut Sakhon&#8217;s shrimp market to remain closed until February 15 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kom Chad Luek

Samut Sakhon’s Central Shrimp Market, the epicentre of Thailand’s recent wave of Covid-19, will remain closed until February 15. The market can reopen once the overall hygiene situation at the market and surrounding area has improved, according to the province’s disease control committee.

Local officials say the shrimp market needs to remain closed until the market structure and nearby residential facilities are inspected. People who violate the order face up to a year in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht.

More than 12,000 people in the province have tested positive for Covid-19. The increasing number of infections is a result from the active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Thairath Online

Thailand

15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned

Avatar

Published

1 week ago

on

Thursday, January 28, 2021

By

15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nikkei Asia

The rising number of infections in Samut Sakhon, most detected through proactive testing, has prompted serious concerns over a “high risk” group of 15,000 people, many who still work and travel as normal.

The number for the high risk group is a rough estimate based on the assumption that there are at least 3 people who came in close contact with each of the 5,000 infected people in Samut Sakhon.

Senior public health officer, Naretrith Katthaseema, says the amount of people at high risk is concerning and poses a challenge to health officials who are working to contain the coronavirus.

He also reiterates that health officials need full cooperation the public to help slow the spread of the virus. Agencies and all parties relating to the industrial factories with a large number of workers should take full responsibility to make sure that disease control measures and related laws are strictly practiced.

SOURCE: Thaivisa

