Extended homage hours for Buddha relics in Bangkok

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture extended visiting hours for the public to pay homage to sacred Buddha relics, Phra Borom Saririkatat and the Phra Arahanthata, at a ceremonial ground at Sanam Luang. The relics, temporarily brought from India, can now be venerated from 8am to 9pm daily, until March 3, as part of the grand celebration in honour of His Majesty the King’s 70th birthday on July 28.

In a significant cultural exchange, the Thai government, in collaboration with the Republic of India, has temporarily installed the revered relics of the disciples of the Buddha, Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, at Sanam Luang. Initially, the Ministry of Culture set the homage-paying period between February 24 and March 3, with visiting hours from 9am to 8pm. However, to accommodate the overwhelming response from the public, the ministry announced an extension of the homage-paying hours.

Today, it was reported that the Ministry of Culture decided to extend the hours to better facilitate the public’s access to the sacred relics. Now, the devotees have the opportunity to partake in this rare occasion from 8am to 9pm. The site also features an educational exhibition titled, The Sacred Journey of the Buddha’s Relics from the National Museum of India to Thailand, providing insights to enhance the veneration experience.

For those planning to visit, adequate parking arrangements have been made at various locations including Sanam Luang, the Navy Club under Rama 8 Bridge, and the old lottery office grounds. These parking spaces are available to the public from today until March 3, ensuring that visitors can comfortably participate in the homage-paying ceremony.

The display of the Buddha’s relics in Thailand marks a significant event, not only for the religious community but also for the cultural ties between Thailand and India. This event also reinforces the deep-rooted reverence for Buddhism in Thai society and offers a moment for the nation to reflect on its spiritual heritage while celebrating the auspicious occasion of the king’s milestone birthday, reported KhaoSod.