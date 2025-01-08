Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese tourist drowned while participating in a tour at Rayong’s Khang Khao Cave. She was swept away by an undercurrent and her body was found 2 kilometres away.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 7 when police were alerted by Khao Laem Ya National Park officials about the discovery of a deceased female tourist near Ko Kudi, Mueang Rayong district. Police Colonel Sayan Panjarak, along with investigators, medical staff from Rayong Hospital, and rescue services from Sawang Prakarn Foundation, proceeded to the location.

Investigations identified the deceased as Zhao Liang, a Chinese tourist visiting with her boyfriend. The couple, alongside 15 other tourists, had booked a tour with a local company for a diving excursion around five islands near Koh Samet.

When the boat anchored near Khang Khao Cave, Zhao went diving despite strong currents and minor waves. Crew members later realised that one tourist was missing and began a search around Khang Khao Cave. However, the search was unsuccessful until national park officials found her body near Ko Kudi, approximately 2 kilometres from the original location.

The body was transported to Ban Phe Pier before being sent to Rayong Hospital for further examination. Police will interview witnesses, including her boyfriend and the tour company, to gather more information. The Chinese Embassy has been notified for further assistance, reported KhaoSod.

