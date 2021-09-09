Coronavirus (Covid-19)
1 new Covid-19 death in Phuket, bed occupancy over 79%
Covid-19 daily infections in Phuket fell slightly to 219 today, while the death toll slowly climbs as one new fatality brings the total in the last 7 days to 11. Phuket has seen a total of 31 deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic at the start of April.
A few more hospital beds were added but did not keep up with the new hospitalisations, moving the total percent of occupied beds to over 79%. The plan to move “green” mild Covid-19 cases into community isolation centres or to home quarantines should help free up some bed space.
Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases
|219
|-15
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,643
|+15
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|6,180
|+219
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|31
|+1
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|2
|-31
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|937
|-2
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 2,855: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, down 138 from yesterday
- 3,491: Total number of people released from medical care, up 134 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,561
|+10
|Occupied hospital beds
|2,033
|+72
|Available hospital beds
|528
|-62
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|79.38%
|+2.51%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|34
|-1
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|337
|-2
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|684
|+59
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 88: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 3 from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
|AUGUST
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|1
36
|2
32
|3
21
|4
65
|5
33
|6
40
|7
40
|8
81
|9
61
|10
37
|11
104
|12
33
|13
82
|14
109
|15
49
|16
50
|17
43
|18
89
|19
129
|20
101
|21
126
|22
124
|23
73
|24
156
|25
189
|26
169
|27
209
|28
210
|29
162
|30
256
|31
257
|SEPTEMBER
|1
204
|2
235
|3
242
|4
240
|5
241
|6
232
|7
234
|8
219
|9
|10
|11
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
Last night’s update included regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts delayed by 2 day, so this is the latest information as of September 6. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
