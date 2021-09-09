Connect with us

1 new Covid-19 death in Phuket, bed occupancy over 79%

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

Covid-19 daily infections in Phuket fell slightly to 219 today, while the death toll slowly climbs as one new fatality brings the total in the last 7 days to 11. Phuket has seen a total of 31 deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic at the start of April.

A few more hospital beds were added but did not keep up with the new hospitalisations, moving the total percent of occupied beds to over 79%. The plan to move “green” mild Covid-19 cases into community isolation centres or to home quarantines should help free up some bed space.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 219 -15
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,643 +15
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 6,180 +219
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 31 +1

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 2 -31
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 937 -2

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 2,855: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, down 138 from yesterday
  • 3,491: Total number of people released from medical care, up 134 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,561 +10
Occupied hospital beds 2,033 +72
Available hospital beds 528 -62
Hospital bed occupancy rate 79.38% +2.51%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 -1
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 337 -2
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 684 +59

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 88: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 3 from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28

210
29

162

 30

256

 31

257
SEPTEMBER
1

204

 2

235

 3

242

 4

240
5

241

 6

232

 7

234

 8

219

 9

 

 10

 

 11

 

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update included regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts delayed by 2 day, so this is the latest information as of September 6. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,410 cases (+61)
  • Phuket Town – 1,022 (+33)
    • Talad Yai 671, (+22)
    • Talad Neua 351 (+11)
  • Wichit – 535 (+32)
  • Koh Kaew – 307 (+11)
  • Rawai – 216 (+3)
  • Chalong – 185 (+4)
  • Karon – 59 (+1)
  • Kathu – 270 (+17)
  • Patong – 225 (+7)
  • Kamala – 65 (+2)
  • Cherng Talay – 288 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn – 352 (+7)
  • Thepkrasattri – 225 (+3)
  • Pa Khlok – 106 (+3)
  • Mai Khao – 73 (+1)
  • Sakhu – 30 (+2)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

