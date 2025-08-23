Truck driver crushed in horror crash on Pattaya highway

A truck driver was crushed to death by his own vehicle in a horror crash on a wet Pattaya highway this morning.

The fatal incident occurred at around 7.30am today, August 23, on Highway 36 (Pattaya-Kratinglai-Rayong) in front of Bee Garden. Police Lieutenant Colonel Aphichet Metheethammaporn of Bang Lamung Police Station responded to the scene, where an 18-wheeler Hino truck had ploughed into a median ditch.

Police found the truck with severe front-end damage. The crash also smashed a streetlight pole and metal guardrails, leaving debris scattered across the road.

The driver, identified as 58 year old Komsan Kamwasi, was discovered lying near the truck’s rear wheels. He was wearing a blue round-neck shirt and long jeans, and had sustained fatal chest injuries and a fractured skull. Investigators believe he was ejected from the cabin during the crash and run over by his own vehicle.

A colleague, 48 year old Sayan, who works for the same logistics company, happened to pass by shortly after the crash. Sayan had just finished delivering steel to a factory in Rayong and was on his way back when he noticed the familiar truck wrecked on the roadside.

“I stopped to check and found Komsan unconscious outside the cab. I called emergency services on 1669 right away.”

He speculated that Komsan may have swerved to avoid something, and that slippery road conditions from earlier rain could have played a role. The impact, he believes, was strong enough to eject Komsan through the door or windscreen, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are working with the truck’s company to obtain and review dashcam footage, which may provide key insights into the crash. An initial investigation was conducted at the scene, but the exact cause of the accident remains undetermined.

“The rain may have made the road slick, but we’re still reviewing all evidence. We will announce our findings once the dashcam footage is analysed,” Pol. Lt. Col. Aphichet said.

Komsan’s body has been transferred for a post-mortem examination, while the wrecked vehicle was towed away for forensic inspection.