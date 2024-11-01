Hot ink, cool runs: Pattaya set for tattoo parades, bikini escapades

Picture courtesy of Wikapedia

Anticipation is bubbling over in Pattaya as the city prepares to host not one, but two sensational events that promise to turn up the heat this weekend: the Pattaya International Tattoo Festival and the eagerly awaited Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024.

Kicking off the festivities, Central Marina is poised to become the epicentre of creativity with the tattoo festival running from tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, to Sunday. Ink enthusiasts can look forward to jaw-dropping competitions featuring world-class tattoo artists, alongside the dazzling Miss Bikini Tattoo contest, where contestants will flaunt their inked masterpieces in eye-catching swimwear.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s bikini beach race is set to dash along a stunning 5-kilometre route on Pattaya’s pristine shores, kicking off from Central Pattaya. This isn’t just any race, it’s a glitzy spectacle featuring celebrities, models, and social media influencers, including the fabulous Miss Grand Thailand 2024. As if that weren’t enough, live performances by popular Thai artists will keep spirits high, blending music with physical prowess, said an event organiser.

“The energy in Pattaya is palpable as we prepare for these extraordinary events. We’re thrilled to welcome participants from all over.”

There’s still time to join the action, with registration open for both the tattoo festival and the bikini beach race, welcoming both Thai and international participants to sign up and be part of the enchantment.

Central Pattaya and Central Marina are gearing up to transform into bustling hives of activity. The tattoo festival will shine a spotlight on artistic skill, while the beach race will celebrate the harmony of athleticism and beauty against Pattaya’s breathtaking coastline, an event spokesperson added.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for locals and tourists alike to experience the dynamic culture and stunning scenery that Pattaya has to offer.”

Crowds are expected to gather in droves, solidifying Pattaya’s status as a hotspot for major cultural and social events. Both occasions are set to not only entertain but also give a hearty boost to the local economy by drawing visitors from near and far, Pattaya News reported.

With the weekend just around the corner, Pattaya is ready to dive into a whirlpool of excitement and activity, as the tattoo festival and bikini beach race are sure to captivate the imaginations of all who attend.

