Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Yesterday, February 26, a Thai man was a victim of a hit-and-run by a foreigner in Phuket as he was making a U-turn. The man took to social media to seek the identity of the foreign motorcyclist, urging those in the area to share their dashcam footage if possible.

The Thai man urged the Facebook news page Newshawk Phuket to report his accident in order to identify the foreign motorcyclist. He shared that the accident occurred outside the Phuket Palace Condominium in Patong at 7.50am yesterday.

The man did not clarify how the accident happened. He only shared screenshots from CCTV footage of the incident with the media. In the pictures, the foreign motorcyclist was seen hitting the victim’s motorcycle as the victim was making a turn.

The Thai man stated that the foreigner was riding a grey Yamaha TMAX, but he could not remember the registration plate. He appealed to any motorists who were at the scene at the time to share their dashcam footage with him if available.

Thai netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section, suggesting that this foreign motorcyclist would ultimately go free, as happened in previous cases. They speculated that police would merely inform the victim that the foreigner already returned to his home country.

Phuket foreigner hit-and-run
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Their concerns seem valid, as there have been no reports of arrests of foreign motorists in previous cases.

At the beginning of this month, a foreign motorcyclist fled Thailand after hitting a Thai pedestrian on a road in Phuket, leaving the victim with serious injuries. The motorcycle he used was found to be a rental, meaning the rental shop was able to provide a clear identity to the police, yet no arrest was made.

Foreign motorcyclist Phuket hit-and-run
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Another hit-and-run incident followed on February 10, when a foreign motorcyclist struck a Thai food delivery rider in Pattaya before fleeing the scene. The Thai motorcyclist crashed onto the road after the collision but, fortunately, sustained only minor injuries.

Another hit-and-run committed by a foreign motorist was reported in Bangkok in December last year. The foreigner managed to escape the scene despite being chased by motorcycle taxi riders. The police station was reportedly located only a few metres from the accident scene.

