MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues

Concerns over the regulation and licensing of nightlife venues in Bangkok and other tourist areas were formally raised today, April 22, after Members of Parliament highlighted widespread non-compliance under current laws, pointing out Khao San Road as an example.

People’s Party MP for Bangkok, Bhuntin Noumjerm, along with fellow Bangkok MPs Paramait Vithayaruksun and Chorayuth Chaturapornprasit, and Nakhon Ratchasima MP Nueng Kattiyanon, held a press conference regarding proposed amendments to the Entertainment Place Act.

Bhuntin said the draft amendment had previously been submitted during the last Parliamentary session but was not considered due to the dissolution of Parliament.

He urged the government to reintroduce the bill for consideration, stating that licensing issues affect entertainment venues nationwide rather than a single area.

According to him, an estimated 80% to 90% of entertainment venues are unlicensed, increasing the risk of unofficial payments to state officials. Businesses often need multiple permits, creating confusion over what is required and which agencies are responsible.

Bhuntin also pointed to outdated legal definitions in the current law that no longer reflect modern business models. He noted that some cafes now sell alcohol and operate until midnight, yet do not clearly fall within existing legal categories.

Zoning was another highlighted issue, especially in Bangkok, where some areas still do not have clear rules on where entertainment venues can operate.

Bhuntin said local authorities should be given the power to set those zoning rules, and added that another public hearing will be held in May before the bill is resubmitted to Parliament this term.

CH7 News reported that Paramait said areas under his responsibility, including Khao San Road and Silom, are experiencing rapid growth in nightlife businesses, generating significant revenue.

However, he noted the need to address the impact on residents, particularly noise concerns in Khao San Road, which he said he has raised since the previous Parliamentary term.

Chorayuth said the same problem persists in other tourist areas such as Pattaya and Phuket, where many venues operate without licences and have to make monthly payments to multiple agencies.

He stated that in some cases, operators pay up to 10 agencies monthly, and formal legal reform is needed to bring these payments into a regulated system. The proposed law aims to ensure transparency while protecting legitimate business owners.

Chorayuth added that more than 100 venues operate on Khao San Road, but only six hold valid licences, while many unlicensed venues stay open until 4am or later.

In a separate development, Bangkok police raided a nightclub in Thonglor for operating without permission and selling alcohol past legal hours, with patrons still drinking and enjoying live music. The managing individuals failed to provide an establishment licence, as the venue was unauthorised.