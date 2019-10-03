British man involved in death of Thai woman in Pattaya gets 4 year sentence for drugs in the UK | The Thaiger

Pattaya
British man involved in death of Thai woman in Pattaya gets 4 year sentence for drugs in the UK
PHOTO: www.thaiexaminer.com
A British man deported from Thailand in May of this year, has been sentenced to four years and three months for drugs offences in the UK.
Reece Vella from Worcester, England, was being held in Thailand since January 2018 for his part in the death of a Thai woman who fell from his condo balcony.
His release happened under an amnesty programme, with the UK issuing a bench warrant when Vella failed to appear in court on drugs charges in October 2017.
In May, West Mercia Police brought Vella back for sentencing at Worcester Crown Court, where he admitted two counts of supplying Class A drugs.
Vella, 27, previously served with the British Army for 15 months before being medically discharged in 2011. The following year, he was sentenced to four years and nine months for rape and assault.
In January 2018, while in Pattaya, he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence, when a Thai woman died after falling from his condo balcony.
Vella fled the scene, stealing the woman’s bike and phone, but was arrested the following day in a local bar.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Chinese tourist injured after falling off baht bus in Pattaya
A Chinese tourist, allegedly “showing off” according to his travel companions, was seriously injured after falling off the back of a baht bus in Pattaya. 27 year old Chinese visitor Katak Ho ended up with major head injuries at 4am on Monday after catching the baht bus along Thappraya Road, heading to Jomtien Beach.
The baht bus driver fled the scene after taking the man’s friendss to their hotel to retrieve find his ID and returning them to the scene. He fled, along with his baht bus, before police arrived.
A friend of the victim at the scene told police they had flagged down the baht bus to take them to their hotel. He said Ho was “teasing his friends” whilst standing in the open back of the vehicle, but fell.
Mr. Ho was treated at the scene, then transferred to hospital in critical condition. Rescue workers had to perform CPR before rushing Mr. Ho to hospital. Police are still looking for the driver.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Pattaya residents annoyed by foreign hawkers using children to sell flowers
PHOTO: www.asundaram.com
Locals in Pattaya are complaining about flower vendors using young children to sell their wares late at night along the city’s infamous Walking Street.
Reports in Thai media claim the flower sellers are bothering tourists and although they’ve been arrested in the past, they have returned again.
Pattaya residents say the flower sellers are not Thai, with some claiming they come from the Philippines and have connections to Quiboloy, a Filipino preacher who made the news earlier this year for running a fake children’s charity.
The Pattaya News reports that there are about 20 to 30 people who regularly try to sell flowers to tourists. If the tourists refuse, the vendors continue to harass them, often asking directly for money.
Pattaya locals have had enough and are now asking the police to take action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya Indoor Cricket League – Round 3
Round 3 was played at Rugby School in Bang Lamung between PCC (Pattaya Cricket Club) and RST (Rugby School Thailand). There were indoor cricket debutants for both teams: Carl Pohl for RST and Pravit Grover, Edwin Van Rensburg and Andy Holt for PCC.
This was yet another very close game where dropped catches, missed run out opportunities and extras were crucial to the end result which was a win for PCC by one run in a nail-biting finish.
RST opened the batting with Pete Reea and Chris Sizer who scored 27 whilst Chris was caught by Edwin Van Rensburg off the last ball of Bernie Lamprecht’s over. RST’s usual ability to protect their wicket deserted them and they steadily lost wickets through the game, losing 10 in all.
The next 3 overs from Carl Pohl and Nick Hitchmough were no exception – 24 for 3 wickets. Charlie Row and Guthrie Miller rallied the team with 31 for Charlie’s wicket. Things went downhill again when Matt Mann was out 3 times in 2 overs, twice to Bernie Lamprecht and once to Matt Harkness. Matt’s partner,
Chris Landorp, who, normally a prodigious scorer, was kept under raps and they were limited to 20 for 3. The final pair of Captain Ryan Driver and Lewis Madd recovered the situation by smashing 40 runs but lost 2 wickets to Trevor Moolman. In the end 143, including 9 extras, was reduced to 93 for 10.
PCC responded with 24 from Pravit Grover and Andy Emery with out loss. Bernie Lamprecht and Edwin Van Rensburg were contained but, uncharacteristically for PCC, kept their wickets until Charlie Row’s slow loopers took both wickets in the 6th over. All square at 31.
Trevor Moolman and Andy Holt put on 24 for 2 with Andy being out caught and then bowled. At this point it all went wrong for PCC as pacey Chris Lindorp, slow Charlie R and Carl P set about Wez Masterton and Jainish Parikah. 26 for 5 meant a net gain of only 1 run. Matt Harkness and Luke stokes needed to pull a rabbit from a hat.
A run out was missed, Ryan Driver dropped a sitter at mid-off and they kept their wickets whilst they amassed 30 off 2 overs. Ryan Driver bowled that last over and managed a dot ball but a 3 off the last ball by Luke Stokes earned 10 runs for the over and a 1 run victory. 139, including 20 extras, meant 94 for 9.
This was a close game and PCC’s first victory. A little bit of luck for either team and the result could have gone either way.
Best bowlers for PCC were Bernie L with 14 for 3 from 2 overs and Trevor Moolman with 19 for 3 from 2 overs. As usual RST best bowlers included Chris L with 14 for 3 from 3 overs and Charlie R with 15 for 3 from 2 overs. PCC’s best batsman was Luke S with 21 and 0 whilst RST’s was Ryan D with 23 and 1.
