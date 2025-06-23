Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead

The Pha Muang Task Force reported a recent armed confrontation with a drug trafficking group near Thailand’s northern border, leading to the deaths of two suspects and the seizure of 4 million methamphetamine pills.

Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, Kidakorn Chantra, stated that encounters between security forces and armed drug smugglers have been frequent. The latest incident took place on the night of June 20 when soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Company and a special operations unit were patrolling Ban Pang Mahan in tambon Therd Thai, Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai province, as part of ongoing anti-drug efforts.

During their patrol in the mountainous area, the soldiers encountered a group carrying large backpacks. When they identified themselves and requested to search the suspects, they responded with gunfire from unidentified weapons, initiating a 10-minute exchange. The armed group eventually fled, and no officers were injured.

Following the encounter, officers found 20 modified sacks, each containing approximately 200,000 methamphetamine tablets, amounting to around 4 million pills.

Two suspects were discovered dead at the scene, alongside a spent 7.62 AK-47 cartridge and a shotgun shell. The confiscated drugs were transferred to Mae Fa Luang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

From October 1 last year, the Pha Muang Task Force has executed 303 anti-drug operations, resulting in 312 arrests and the confiscation of 126 million methamphetamine pills, 145 kilogrammes of heroin, 8,000 kilogrammes of crystal meth, 43 kilogrammes of opium, and 695 kilogrammes of ketamine. Clashes with drug traffickers occurred in 44 of these operations, resulting in the deaths of 23 suspects, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials estimate that the seized narcotics, if distributed in Bangkok, could have had a street value exceeding 27.8 billion baht (US$843.9 million), causing substantial economic and social harm.

In similar news, over 2 million meth pills were abandoned in a jungle in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district as drug traffickers fled under the cover of darkness when army patrols approached, marking one of the largest drug hauls of the year.