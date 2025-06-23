Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn’s removal

Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to commence a preliminary review of a petition submitted by Senators seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Filed last week, the petition will undergo an initial assessment by court officials to verify its compliance with requisite standards.

According to a Bangkok Post source, this assessment involves checking the authenticity of the petitioners’ signatures and ensuring the reasons for the PM’s removal align with constitutional guidelines. Should this process conclude by tomorrow, June 24, the petition could be ready for consideration as early as June 26.

Traditionally, the court’s meetings were held on Wednesdays but have recently shifted to Thursdays. As of yesterday, June 22, no meeting has been scheduled, nor have the judges been requested to convene to discuss the petition, as noted by the source.

“There is currently no plan for a meeting on Wednesday or Thursday. If an extraordinary session is needed, a meeting could be called as early as July 1, with the meeting potentially taking place on July 2 or 3.”

The judges are also due to participate in a leadership programme on law and democracy next week, potentially affecting their availability.

If the necessary documentation is in order, a screening subcommittee of at least three judges will evaluate the petition’s legal viability. Only after this step will the case be presented to a full panel of judges for a vote.

This judicial review poses new challenges for the 38 year old PM, who is already facing difficulties with coalition partners following a leaked conversation with Cambodia’s Hun Sen.

Should the court accept the case and temporarily suspend Paetongtarn, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is anticipated to assume the role of acting prime minister, as stated by legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol, a former adviser to General Prawit Wongsuwon.

Paisal also suggested that internal military movements and probes into high-profile political cases might indicate forthcoming institutional actions.