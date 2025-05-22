Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

Sleepy driver flips truck over on Kanchanaphisek Road, highway washed over with oil

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
59 1 minute read
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road
Pictures courtesy of Channel 8 news

A sleepy trucker turned a Bangkok expressway into a hazardous oil slick early this morning after dozing off behind the wheel and flipping his 18-wheeler.

The incident unfolded at 1.20am today, May 22, on the Kanchanaphisek Road, near kilometre marker 52+900 in Prawet district, as the 18-wheel trailer truck veered into the central reservation and overturned, spilling over 30 tonnes of crude oil across the six-lane highway.

Highway Patrol 2, Division 8, responded swiftly after being alerted, coordinating with emergency responders and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The crash site resembled a disaster zone as the massive truck lay wrecked, blocking lanes and threatening both motorists and the environment with a thick sludge of raw oil.

Related Articles
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The vehicle, bearing registration numbers 71-7258 and 71-2141 from Chon Buri, had been en route from Laem Chabang Port to Ang Thong province. The oil spill was immediately treated with sand to reduce the risk of further accidents, and a crane was dispatched to remove the wreckage.

The truck’s driver, 25 year old Amporn from Chon Buri, confessed to police that he had briefly fallen asleep while driving.

“I was just too tired. I nodded off for a moment, and the truck slammed into the central barrier. Next thing I knew, I was on the road.”

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road | News by Thaiger

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road | News by Thaiger

Amporn was ejected from the cab during the crash, suffering facial injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment while police launched an investigation to confirm the sequence of events.

Officials say the clean-up operation forced a temporary road closure to prevent further incidents and environmental damage, given the volume of crude oil involved, reported KhaoSod.

The crash once again highlights the dangers of driver fatigue, especially in long-haul freight transport. Police say they will be reviewing logs, driver schedules, and vehicle conditions as part of a broader safety probe.

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road | News by Thaiger

No other injuries were reported in the incident, but the spill caused significant delays and raised concerns over road safety and the environmental risks of transporting hazardous materials at night.

As the cleanup continues, drivers are urged to remain alert and well-rested before taking to the roads, especially when carrying cargo measured in tonnes.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider Phuket News

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

4 seconds ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road Bangkok News

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

8 minutes ago
Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok Crime News

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

15 minutes ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown Phuket News

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

23 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance Automotive

Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance

30 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

31 minutes ago
Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers Thailand News

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

40 minutes ago
Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist&#8217;s credit card Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

2 hours ago
No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers Pattaya News

No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers

2 hours ago
Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani South Thailand News

Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy Business News

Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy

2 hours ago
Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit Events

Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit

2 hours ago
Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules Krabi News

Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

2 hours ago
High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing &#8216;ghost&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing ‘ghost’ in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use Thailand News

Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use

3 hours ago
Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school Thailand News

Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school

3 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

3 hours ago
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand Thailand News

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

3 hours ago
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse&#8217;s tragic Koh Samui murder Koh Samui News

Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

4 hours ago
Shocked! Cambodian man&#8217;s fishing trip ends with charged farewell Thailand News

Shocked! Cambodian man’s fishing trip ends with charged farewell

4 hours ago
Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam Pattaya News

Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

4 hours ago
Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month Bangkok News

Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

4 hours ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting Thailand News

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video)

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

22 hours ago
Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

23 hours ago
MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate

MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate

23 hours ago
SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x