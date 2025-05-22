Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

A sleepy trucker turned a Bangkok expressway into a hazardous oil slick early this morning after dozing off behind the wheel and flipping his 18-wheeler.

The incident unfolded at 1.20am today, May 22, on the Kanchanaphisek Road, near kilometre marker 52+900 in Prawet district, as the 18-wheel trailer truck veered into the central reservation and overturned, spilling over 30 tonnes of crude oil across the six-lane highway.

Highway Patrol 2, Division 8, responded swiftly after being alerted, coordinating with emergency responders and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The crash site resembled a disaster zone as the massive truck lay wrecked, blocking lanes and threatening both motorists and the environment with a thick sludge of raw oil.

The vehicle, bearing registration numbers 71-7258 and 71-2141 from Chon Buri, had been en route from Laem Chabang Port to Ang Thong province. The oil spill was immediately treated with sand to reduce the risk of further accidents, and a crane was dispatched to remove the wreckage.

The truck’s driver, 25 year old Amporn from Chon Buri, confessed to police that he had briefly fallen asleep while driving.

“I was just too tired. I nodded off for a moment, and the truck slammed into the central barrier. Next thing I knew, I was on the road.”

Amporn was ejected from the cab during the crash, suffering facial injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment while police launched an investigation to confirm the sequence of events.

Officials say the clean-up operation forced a temporary road closure to prevent further incidents and environmental damage, given the volume of crude oil involved, reported KhaoSod.

The crash once again highlights the dangers of driver fatigue, especially in long-haul freight transport. Police say they will be reviewing logs, driver schedules, and vehicle conditions as part of a broader safety probe.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, but the spill caused significant delays and raised concerns over road safety and the environmental risks of transporting hazardous materials at night.

As the cleanup continues, drivers are urged to remain alert and well-rested before taking to the roads, especially when carrying cargo measured in tonnes.