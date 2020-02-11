Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve | The Thaiger

North East
Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
Thailand’s cabinet ministers and officials at Government House will be wearing black clothing today as the Kingdom wakes to the first full work day since the Korat massacre – a mass shooting that has left at least 30 people dead, including the gunman.
Government officials will officially mourn the innocent people killed in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and the main town of Korat on Saturday evening. More than 50 were injured and many remain in hospital. The Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichien Chanthanothai reported yesterday that nine of the injured people remain in a critical condition, with three still in a coma.
Locals have been flocking to the site of the mass shooting Sunday night and all yesterday offering gestures of flowers and cards. Terminal 21, the largest shopping centre in the town of about 150,000 residents, was the site of the 32 year old gunman’s last stand. In what started as an angry response to a land deal-gone-wrong around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, finished with an elite military response squad taking the gunman out at 9am the next morning, after a night of tense negotiations holed up inside the shopping mall.
A brief religious ceremony was held in front of the mall by the family of a 25 year old man, who had just stepped out of his SUV in front of the mall when he was shot dead by the gunman who arrived at the scene in a stolen Humvee. A 13 year old motorcyclist, who was just riding past the mall at the same time, was also shot in the head by the gunman whose intent at that stage was to clearly kill and mame as many people as he could.
About 5,000 residents also attended a spontaneous candle-lit prayer ceremony on Sunday night, in the square near the Thao Suranaree statue in memory of those who died. People chanted prayers along with a groups of Buddhist priests leading funeral rites. They were holding candles in one hand and pointing to the sky with the other, a gesture Buddhists believe directs souls to heaven.
Officials, as reported by the Thai PM on Sunday afternoon, say the assailant was aggrieved about a financial dispute involving land deal commissions. He first killed his 48 year old commanding officer and then the officer’s 68 year old mother-in-law. He then seized several assault weapons and ammunition from his army barracks. He opened fire and injured at least three soldiers before stealing an army-style Humvee, driving to a nearby temple and shooting more people there, then driving the 14 kilometres to central Korat and the shopping centre where he terrorised and shot shoppers and workers in the mall.
Gun ownership is prevalent in Thailand with people shot in low-key squirmishes frequently, but mass shootings are extremely rare. The horrifying incident in Nakhon Ratchasima comes just a month after another mall shooting at a gold shop in the central Thai province of Lopburi. In that case a masked gunman carrying a handgun and silencer killed three people, including a 2 year old boy, and shot four others during a robbery. The school principal was subsequently arrested and awaits trial.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
You might also like:
- Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
- PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
- Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
PHOTO: ibtimes.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
More information is now coming to light over some of the background operations at play during the Saturday evening search for a crazed gunman, now dead, who was responsible for the killing of at least 30 people and wounding 58 others. Some of the 30 or so people currently in hospital are reported to be in critical condition… the final toll remains fluid. While most fatalities happened at the crime scenes, two victims died later in hospital during surgery.
The gunman was shot dead by members of a special forces division called ‘Hanuman’ around 9am on Sunday morning. Police have now revealed that they tried multiple times to persuade the 32 year old who had already killed 29, to surrender. They even brought the gunman’s mother to the besieged shopping centre to talk to her son.
The mother, from the gunman’s hometown in Chaiyaphum Province, just to the north of Nakhon Ratchasima, was taken to an area near the Terminal 21 mall but she was unable to get inside, according to security officials, who were unable to decide about the woman’s safety if she was taken in.
The mother, whose name has been withheld, told officials there was little point in talking to her son “as he had depression and an extremely bad temper”.
Holed up inside the shopping centre, the 32 year old gunman had a HK33 assault rifle that he had stolen from his army base located just outside Korat. He also got his hands on 800 rounds of ammunition and two smaller pistols.
Major General Jirapob Puridet was the man leading the security operations inside the building.
“We had to make the move of confronting him. People who were trapped inside a freezing room and sent messages to us that the oxygen level was very low and they were suffocating.”
“So we had to risk to confront him face to face otherwise people who were trapped inside would die.”
“One officer was killed and three others injured during the ensuing confrontation. At certain points the gun firing was nonstop.”
It took several hours for the police to get full control of the situation. Although the 17 hour-long series of events had started around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, it took another six hours before officials had the shopping centre and surrounding areas in secure lockdown. During that time the deranged shooter had been live-streaming his rampage in real time. Horrified viewers shared the footage causing a security nightmare for police. They became acutely aware that online coverage of their movements outside and inside the shopping centre were being viewed by the gunman.
Inside the shopping centre, confused shoppers and workers also had to piece together the series of events from the emerging stream of social media and messages.
27 year old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, told Reuters that the shooter was aiming to kill, there was no mercy.
“It was frightening because I could hear the occasional gunshot. We waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours.”
“The gunman was aiming for the heads,” said ‘Diaw’ on local Amarin TV. “He was shooting everywhere and his shots were very precise.”
You might also like:
- Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
- PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
- Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
Yesterday afternoon Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha informed media that the rampage was “sparked by an argument the gunman had at his base with another soldier over a land-selling commission fee”.
The prime minister also confirmed that the gunman had taken hostages during the shopping centre seige but didn’t go into detail about how many people were involved or what happened to them.
After shooting his commanding officer and a 68 year old woman, the gunman then shot a fellow officer at the army base. He then took the officer’s gun and shot at other soldiers. After collecting other guns, ammunition and stealing a 4-wheel drive military Humvee. After the shooter drove out of the back gate of the military base, he drove to a temple and then to the shopping mall, shooting civilians along the way.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
The death toll from the weekend’s shooting rampage in Korat has climbed 30, with 57 others injured. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, himself a general, yesterday ordered a review of security at the nation’s armouries.
“If we had fully followed the standard security procedure, we would have been able to mitigate the degree of violence in this incident. Even if we insisted we had completely followed a proper security procedure, the question is what more could we have done to improve the efficiency of security measures?”
Prayut said that the ease with which weapons were taken by the gunman after he shot and killed the officer guarding the armoury was cause for concern.
Army chief Apirat Kongsompong says Jakrapanth knew the people at the armoury well and they would have not have expected untoward behaviour from him. An urgent order has been sent out to all army units to adopt stricter security measures, including that bolt carriers of guns in guard post armouries are removed and kept separately by the chief of the post. Under the new measures, ammunition and machine guns will no longer be stored at any guard post.
Commandos from elite police units yesterday shot dead Sergeant Major 1st Class Jakrapanth Thomma after he went on a shooting rampage in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima that left 30 dead, after an operation involving hundreds of security personnel.
Prayut, meanwhile, defended the lengthy stand-off, saying the hostages and number of bystanders at the scene forced police to act cautiously to prevent further loss of life.
As for the gunman’s motive, Prayut said he’d learned there was a personal conflict involving a dispute over a house sale with a relative of Jakrapanth’s commanding officer, which arose three days before the incident.
“They would never have thought the dispute would result in this extreme violence because he [Jakrapanth] was normally not evil. But what he has done is wholly evil.”
You might also like:
- Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
- Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
- Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
Just hours before his attack began on Saturday, the Jakrapanth posted on Facebook denouncing “greedy people who take advantage of others,” demanding “Do they think they can spend the money in hell?” He broadcast much of the spree on Facebook Live as well as frequent updates to his account charting the attack from the army barracks in the city to the mall. Some observers are angry he was able to exploit Facebook to draw publicity for five hours before the social media giant pulled his account down.
Meanwhile, thousands attended a candlelight vigil in Nakhon Ratchasima in memory of the massacre’s victims.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
“He was able to broadcast, unhindered, for nearly 5 hours before his stream was eventually taken down.”
30 people are now confirmed dead (including the gunman) as a result of Saturday’s Korat massacre, 57 people were injured. Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Cha-o-cha listed the sad toll when facing the media yesterday. He also ordered a review of security measures at the the country’s military armouries but fell short of mentioning tighter gun controls in the Kingdom.
“All I can say is if we had fully followed the standard security procedure, we would have been able to mitigate the degree of violence in this incident.”
Meanwhile, the Thai army chief General Apirat Kongsompong believed a key mistake that may have led to the weapons being stolen was that Jakrapanth (the gunman) “knew the people at the armoury very well and they would have not have expected untoward behaviour from him”.
General Apirat said all army units must urgently adopt stricter security measures including that the bolt carriers of the guns in guard post armouries are removed and kept separately by the chief of the guard post.
PM Prayut met the media at the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Bringing the situation up to date, he said that 32 people were critically injured and eight had to undergo surgery. ThePM said that such an incident had never happened and he hoped it would never happen again.
He noted that the public sector must learn from the tragedy how to handle similar situations in the future. Prayut said that the government was shocked by the event… “but it was ready to provide mental and financial support to the families of the victims”.
He expressed his gratitude to people who had donated blood… “exemplifying the unity of the country when all sections of society collaborate”.
Discussing possible motives for the gunman’s seemingly spontaneous rampage, the PM said the suspect, a 32 year old soldier, was involved in the brokerage business with his commanding officer and they had a “conflict”.
Earlier reports had suggested that they were involved in a property brokerage business together, which reportedly led to an argument. resulting in the shooter killing his commander and going on a shooting spree on his way to, and inside, the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Korat.
The gunman, himself, posted on his Facebook page (since removed), denouncing “greedy people who took advantage of others”.
You might also like:
- Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
- Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
- PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
“Do they think they can spend the money in hell?”
The 32 year old, dressed in full military fatigue, broadcast much of his killing spree on a livestream as well as posting frequent updates charting the attack from the army barracks, to a temple and then to Terminal 21 in downtown Korat. He was able to broadcast, unhindered, for nearly 5 hours before his stream was eventually taken down.
The PM again warned the media against reporting news in a way that would “aggravate an already divided society”, by making references to political conflicts between conservatives and liberal camps.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
Mother beaten to death by meth crazed son
Macau casino group losing $2.5 million a day over virus closure
Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
Thousands allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong
PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies
Thai media under fire for disobeying orders to “tone down” Korat massacre coverage
New criteria push the number of suspected virus cases to 615
PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
Thai soldier killed by security forces after 17 hour shooting rampage – 26 others killed
Rare leatherback turtle lays eggs in Phuket’s Mai Khao
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
- Thai Life3 days ago
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO