Pattaya

Irishman found dead in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Irishman found dead in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Emergency responders at hospital in Pattaya awaiting news on the body of the Irish man - The Pattaya News
An Irish man has been found dead in a room at a condominium in Pattaya. Police were notified of the discovery Sunday night. Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the room, which was locked from the inside.

Inside they found the naked body of an Irish man around 50 years old, identified as Peter Alexander Campbell, on the bed. There were no signs of struggle or trauma.

Area residents told local media of a bad smell coming from the room, which made them call authorities.

Pattaya police are investigating to find the exact cause of death and have informed the Irish Embassy.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Pattaya

Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Medical personnel load the body of the victim - 77kaoded

An unidentified foreigner is dead after falling from a luxury hotel in Pattaya early this morning, the second such incident in a week.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the luxury hotel on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout and Terminal 21 Mall. They arrived at the scene to find the body of the foreigner, around 50 years old, on the ground near the entrance of the hotel. The name of the hotel is being withheld at the hotel’s request, pending a full investigation.

The victim’s gender was not identified in the report and the hotel did not give further details, citing hotel policy. The body was taken to a local hospital. Police are working on identifying the body and the exact circumstances of the death, whether accident, suicide or other causes.

Meanwhile police have yet to identify another body of a foreign man who fell to his death at a condominium in Central Pattaya this week.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya | The Thaiger

A Pattaya mother was shot dead last night in front of her daughter, who begged for her mother’s life the assailant shot himself to death. Police were notified of the incident at 8:30pm.

Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene, where the body of 38 year old Chayanan Prasobsuk was found in a bedroom. There was a single bullet wound in her temple. Nearby, rescue workers found 67 year old Sophon Thitanon, a contractor in Chon Buri. He had sustained serious injuries from a gun shot to his head and was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found at the scene.

A neighbor told The Pattaya News that she heard the first gunshot before a female started screaming. The she heard another shot before Chayanan’s 13 year old daughter ran out for help. The girl’s name is being withheld due to her age.

The girl told police she saw everything. She begged for her mother’s life, but Sophon ignored her and shot her mother before shooting himself.

Police are helping the daughter find support and shelter with relatives. They continue to investigate the incident and say the killer’s motive is not clear.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Boumer and Wanchai waiting to see police to file a report in Pattaya yesterday - Rak Siam News

A paraplegic Canadian man was robbed in Pattaya yesterday evening, reportedly by a Thai woman. 46 year old Ryab Boumer filed a report with Pattaya City Police alleging the theft of his wallet containing 50,000 baht.

A Thai witness, 21 year old Wanchai Chinpeng, told police that he recently met Boumer, who hired him as a caretaker to help him around town on his vacation.

The police report states that two were in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road. Wanchai went into a public toilet inside the mall, leaving Boumer outside. He came back to find a Thai woman, around 30-35 years old, speaking to Boumer. She appeared to be trying to make friends with him when Wanchai asked if she knew him, but she said she didn’t. Wanchai asked her to leave.

She walked away seemingly without incident, until Boumer later discovered his wallet and passport were missing from their place in a pocket at the back of his wheelchair.

About 50,000 baht in cash (around 1600 US dollars) was in the wallet, along with several credit cards and other personal information, according to his report.

Pattaya police are hunting for the suspect and reviewing CCTV from the entrance of the mall.

SOURCE/PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม2 days ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends? | The Thaiger
Patong5 days ago

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts6 days ago

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป1 week ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

