Irishman found dead in Pattaya | The Thaiger

An Irish man has been found dead in a room at a condominium in Pattaya. Police were notified of the discovery Sunday night. Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the room, which was locked from the inside.

Inside they found the naked body of an Irish man around 50 years old, identified as Peter Alexander Campbell, on the bed. There were no signs of struggle or trauma.

Area residents told local media of a bad smell coming from the room, which made them call authorities.

Pattaya police are investigating to find the exact cause of death and have informed the Irish Embassy.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News