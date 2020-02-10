Irishman found dead in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
An Irish man has been found dead in a room at a condominium in Pattaya. Police were notified of the discovery Sunday night. Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the room, which was locked from the inside.
Inside they found the naked body of an Irish man around 50 years old, identified as Peter Alexander Campbell, on the bed. There were no signs of struggle or trauma.
Area residents told local media of a bad smell coming from the room, which made them call authorities.
Pattaya police are investigating to find the exact cause of death and have informed the Irish Embassy.
You might also like:
- Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
- Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
- Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
An unidentified foreigner is dead after falling from a luxury hotel in Pattaya early this morning, the second such incident in a week.
Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the luxury hotel on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout and Terminal 21 Mall. They arrived at the scene to find the body of the foreigner, around 50 years old, on the ground near the entrance of the hotel. The name of the hotel is being withheld at the hotel’s request, pending a full investigation.
The victim’s gender was not identified in the report and the hotel did not give further details, citing hotel policy. The body was taken to a local hospital. Police are working on identifying the body and the exact circumstances of the death, whether accident, suicide or other causes.
Meanwhile police have yet to identify another body of a foreign man who fell to his death at a condominium in Central Pattaya this week.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
You might also like:
- Irishman found dead in Pattaya
- Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
- Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
A Pattaya mother was shot dead last night in front of her daughter, who begged for her mother’s life the assailant shot himself to death. Police were notified of the incident at 8:30pm.
Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene, where the body of 38 year old Chayanan Prasobsuk was found in a bedroom. There was a single bullet wound in her temple. Nearby, rescue workers found 67 year old Sophon Thitanon, a contractor in Chon Buri. He had sustained serious injuries from a gun shot to his head and was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found at the scene.
A neighbor told The Pattaya News that she heard the first gunshot before a female started screaming. The she heard another shot before Chayanan’s 13 year old daughter ran out for help. The girl’s name is being withheld due to her age.
The girl told police she saw everything. She begged for her mother’s life, but Sophon ignored her and shot her mother before shooting himself.
Police are helping the daughter find support and shelter with relatives. They continue to investigate the incident and say the killer’s motive is not clear.
You might also like:
- UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
- Mother beaten to death by meth crazed son
- PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
A paraplegic Canadian man was robbed in Pattaya yesterday evening, reportedly by a Thai woman. 46 year old Ryab Boumer filed a report with Pattaya City Police alleging the theft of his wallet containing 50,000 baht.
A Thai witness, 21 year old Wanchai Chinpeng, told police that he recently met Boumer, who hired him as a caretaker to help him around town on his vacation.
The police report states that two were in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road. Wanchai went into a public toilet inside the mall, leaving Boumer outside. He came back to find a Thai woman, around 30-35 years old, speaking to Boumer. She appeared to be trying to make friends with him when Wanchai asked if she knew him, but she said she didn’t. Wanchai asked her to leave.
She walked away seemingly without incident, until Boumer later discovered his wallet and passport were missing from their place in a pocket at the back of his wheelchair.
About 50,000 baht in cash (around 1600 US dollars) was in the wallet, along with several credit cards and other personal information, according to his report.
You might also like:
- UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
- Mother beaten to death by meth crazed son
- PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
Pattaya police are hunting for the suspect and reviewing CCTV from the entrance of the mall.
SOURCE/PHOTOS: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
Mother beaten to death by meth crazed son
Macau casino group losing $2.5 million a day over virus closure
Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
Thousands allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong
PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies
Thai media under fire for disobeying orders to “tone down” Korat massacre coverage
New criteria push the number of suspected virus cases to 615
PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
Thai soldier killed by security forces after 17 hour shooting rampage – 26 others killed
Rare leatherback turtle lays eggs in Phuket’s Mai Khao
Soldiers seize 100 kilograms of crystal meth in Chiang Mai
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
- Thai Life3 days ago
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
- Crime2 days ago
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61