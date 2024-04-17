Songkran celebration turns violent in Phitsanulok with gang attack

A gang of youths caused a stir on the streets of Phitsanulok as the first day of Songkran turned violent and resulted in several serious injuries. The incident, which occurred on April 13, began when a group of young men climbed onto a vehicle and sexually assaulted a woman.

After being confronted and asked to get off, they returned with more than 15 accomplices and launched a fierce assault, which included the use of knives.

The police force of Phitsanulok, led by Police Colonel Thatchapong Wongpatananiwas, along with Police Colonel Taweesak Thabunchu, head of Investigation Division 2, Bureau of Special Investigation, Region 6, and other arresting officers, gathered evidence and testimonies following the incident. The investigation led to the request for an arrest warrant for 22 year old Lue Sak, also known as “Way” Saengsongchotisin, on charges of aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, 23 year old Theerachet, also known as “Ta,” turned himself in but denied involvement. The police have identified three other suspects still at large: 17 year old Prem, who allegedly used a knife in the attack, 19 years old Gumpha or “Gas” Jittatrongsuwan, and 20 year old Phanuwat, also known as “Ghost.”

The brawl took place in front of a shop in the Mueang Phitsanulok district amidst a large crowd of people who had gathered for the Songkran celebrations. Three individuals were seriously injured: 30 year old Ukkrit, sustained a deep cut to his right hip and skull fractures; 27 year old Warawut, suffered an arm injury with a broken bone; and 29 year old Somchai, experienced a cracked head and bleeding from the ears.

The violence erupted after a group of men climbed onto a sound truck carrying women and began to harass them. The women called for help from Ukkrit, who was nearby in another vehicle. When he attempted to intervene, the aggressors turned on him, leading to a chaotic fight where it was unclear who was attacking whom. The gang, totalling around 15 individuals, inflicted injuries on Ukkrit and his friends.

Violent clash

The violent clash was captured on video and went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation for its brazen nature. Ukkrit recounted that he and his friends, along with employees from his shop, had been playing with water in the Wat Chulamani area before moving to the city. His group was in three vehicles, with the sound truck carrying the women being the second in the convoy, reported KhaoSod.

Phitsanulok police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects to bring them to justice. The attack has cast a shadow over the traditional Songkran festivities, which are meant to be a time of joy and celebration.

The authorities have called for calm and have reassured the public that they are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the holiday period.