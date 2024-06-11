Thailand weather alert: Heavy rain and flash floods expected

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning across the country, advising the public to be cautious of potential flash floods and forest runoff. Additionally, waves up to 2 metres high are expected in the surrounding seas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that a monsoon trough is passing through northern and upper northeastern Thailand and Laos, heading towards a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying.

These conditions are expected to lead to increased rainfall and heavy downpours in some regions, particularly in northern, central, eastern, and southern (west coast) parts of Thailand. Residents in these areas are urged to be vigilant for heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which could result in flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds are expected, with waves approximately 2 metres high. Areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in these regions are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The northern region is forecasted to have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 31 to 35 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in places like Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to 30 to 34 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Other regions

In the central region, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in provinces such as Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius to 31 to 34 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in provinces including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius to 29 to 33 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves around 2 metres high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern (east coast) region, thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, mainly in provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures are expected to range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern (west coast) region, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in provinces such as Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius to 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.

From Krabi province upwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves around 2 metres and higher in thunderstorm areas. From Trang province downwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with 1 to 2-metre waves, higher in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas are expected to have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, and southwesterly winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.