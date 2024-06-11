Bangkok probes corruption in exercise equipment procurement

Image courtesy of Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is intensifying its investigation into allegations of corruption related to the procurement of exercise equipment for public parks in Bangkok. Evidence pointing toward potential irregularities has emerged during an initial probe, prompting a more extensive inquiry.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA Deputy Permanent Secretary Nathapong Disayabutra revealed the expansion plans following a board meeting. Nathapong mentioned that investigators have uncovered several indications of possible corruption concerning equipment procurement.

Some projects, Nathapong noted, did not adhere to the established rules governing bids submitted to government agencies. To address this, the BMA intends to gather all relevant evidence and forward it to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for a thorough review.

Additionally, the administration is contemplating setting up a special panel to delve deeper into the matter.

The BMA is also considering forming a panel to verify the prices of equipment that will be procured in the upcoming fiscal year.

The 58 year old Bangkok chief directed the deputy governor to ensure that the prices listed in tenders by bidders are verified. He also instructed BMA officials to establish standard prices for exercise equipment to guide future procurement processes.

Separately, former Democrat Party MP, Watchara Petchtong, filed a petition with NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, demanding an investigation into the BMA’s procurement of exercise equipment, which cost the city 77.73 million baht.

Watchara accused Chadchart of colluding with several officials, including members of the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, in corrupt activities related to these projects. He called for Chadchart to resign as governor and urged Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to oversee the BMA’s procurement processes.

“I urge the authorities to take immediate action to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process.”

The BMA’s commitment to investigating these allegations and implementing measures to prevent future corruption is expected to reassure the public and promote fair practices in government procurement, reported Bangkok Post.