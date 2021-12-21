Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Govt to review eligible countries for quarantine exemption

The Thai government is expected to review the list of countries eligible for the Test & Go entry scheme, while tourism operators have expressed their frustration and concern. Meanwhile, Thailand’s sex workers mail in their high heels to parliament house.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Thailand3 hours ago

UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Kanchanaburi3 hours ago

Five year old girl shot dead while playing with her cousins in Kanchanaburi
Sponsored10 hours ago

Discover MontAzure Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,476 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok Covid-19 vaccination centre to close for 7 days during New Year holiday
Philippines6 hours ago

UPDATE: Typhoon Rai death tolls rise to 375 in the Philippines
Myanmar6 hours ago

Japan’s Defense Academy condemned for hosting military training to Myanmar cadets
Thailand7 hours ago

How do you celebrate Christmas in Thailand? | Vox Pop | Ep. 03
Thailand8 hours ago

Drinking water plant forced to suspend operations after fish found in sealed jug
Myanmar9 hours ago

UNHCR weighs Thailand to accept 3,000 Myanmar refugees
Thailand10 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Coronavirus World10 hours ago

European regulators approve Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand10 hours ago

Health Minister to propose cancelling Test & Go entry at Cabinet meeting today
Coronavirus World10 hours ago

US health officials confirm Omicron now the dominant variant
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

