Bangkok Covid-19 vaccination centre to close for 7 days during New Year holiday

One of Bangkok’s vaccination centres will be closed for a week during the New Year holiday from December 29 to January 4. Thais and foreign residents can still get vaccinated during those days at one of the six health clinics or 11 recognised hospitals, according to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Health Department’s director. The Thai-Japanese Youth Centre will reopen on January 5.

To book a vaccine appointment at one of the 17 locations, people will need to download the QueQ application, according to the provincial health department’s director, Panrudee Manomaipiboon. First, second, and booster shots will be available at these locations.

So far in Bangkok, 9.2 million people had their first dose vaccine, 9.2 million received a second dose, and 1.2 million received a third booster, Ministry of Public Health’s immunisation figures show. Due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, Panrudee says public health officials have accelerated its mass vaccination campaign.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post