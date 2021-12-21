Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,476 new cases; provincial totals

32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,440 with 21,346 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,476 new Covid-19 cases and 3,649 recoveries. There are now 38,892 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 47 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,196,529 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,167,666 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 100,171,841 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 50,876 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 108,685 received their second dose, and 113,765 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Recent comments:
image
Nivram
2021-12-21 18:20
They report what they want to report. You cannot verify the validity of new cases if people don't want to get tested and are asystematic.
image
Poolie
2021-12-21 18:21
So the whole of Thailand should queue for testing?
image
Nivram
2021-12-21 19:21
Why not. You get a more realistic pictures and can use the proper resources to deal with the problem. You want to be proactive not reactive.
Trending