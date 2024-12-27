From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:58, 27 December 2024| Updated: 11:58, 27 December 2024
97 1 minute read
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise
Photo courtesy of Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce Facebook

What started as a humble seed shop in Bangkok has blossomed into one of the world’s wealthiest empires. The Chearavanont family, with a staggering net worth of US$44.1 billion (approximately 1.5 trillion baht), ranks 19th on Bloomberg’s list of the 25 richest families globally. Here’s how they did it.

A century ago, brothers Chia Ek Chor and Chia Siew Whooy opened a small store selling seeds to Thai farmers. Fast-forward to today, and their venture, Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, is a conglomerate powerhouse spanning 14 industries—from agriculture and telecommunications to retail and healthcare—operating in 21 countries with annual revenues of 97.28 billion.

Advertisements

Under the visionary leadership of Dhanin Chearavanont, the youngest of Chia’s sons, CP transitioned from a family-run business to a professionally managed corporate giant.

“Novices can only take a business so far,” Dhanin reflected in his autobiography, underscoring the importance of expert management. His bold moves, including persuading his brothers to relinquish managerial roles, allowed CP to scale unprecedented heights.

Related news
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of iNews

But success didn’t come without setbacks. The 1997 Asian financial crisis forced Dhanin to sell assets like a Chinese brewery and motorcycle firm—losses he later recouped with strategic acquisitions, including Ping An Insurance for 9.4 billion in 2012.

In recent years, CP’s influence has only grown. From acquiring Tesco’s Southeast Asian operations for 10.6 billion to merging telecom giant True with a rival, CP remains a key player in Thailand’s economy. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the group rose to the occasion, building a face mask factory and supporting relief efforts, reported VN Express.

Today, with Dhanin’s sons at the helm, CP continues to honour its legacy while shaping the future.

Advertisements

“The story of CP is the story of resilience, vision, and the spirit of Thailand.”

In related news, a millionaire from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates visited the adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

53 minutes ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

54 minutes ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

1 hour ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

1 hour ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

1 hour ago
Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year Bangkok News

Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

1 hour ago
Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers Thailand News

Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

2 hours ago
Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case Bangkok News

Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

2 hours ago
Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead Road deaths

Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts child welfare benefits to 1,000 baht monthly Bangkok News

Thailand boosts child welfare benefits to 1,000 baht monthly

2 hours ago
Man suffers electric shock during power line theft near police station Crime News

Man suffers electric shock during power line theft near police station

2 hours ago
Elephant rampage devastates village in Chanthaburi province Thailand News

Elephant rampage devastates village in Chanthaburi province

2 hours ago
Top official inspects Phuket’s safety amid landslide scandal Phuket News

Top official inspects Phuket’s safety amid landslide scandal

3 hours ago
Cyber theft in Udon Thani drains 2.4 million baht from firm Crime News

Cyber theft in Udon Thani drains 2.4 million baht from firm

3 hours ago
Police vehicle attacked in Yala, one officer killed Crime News

Police vehicle attacked in Yala, one officer killed

3 hours ago
Young man dies in big bike and pickup collision near sugarcane field Road deaths

Young man dies in big bike and pickup collision near sugarcane field

3 hours ago
Holiday mayhem: Govt unveils free tolls plan for New Year&#8217;s Eve Politics News

Holiday mayhem: Govt unveils free tolls plan for New Year’s Eve

3 hours ago
Bangkok and northeast Thailand to see rain and cooler temperatures Thailand News

Bangkok and northeast Thailand to see rain and cooler temperatures

3 hours ago
Young man dies in motorbike crash on Chon Buri motorway Road deaths

Young man dies in motorbike crash on Chon Buri motorway

4 hours ago
Winning numbers: Villagers seek lottery luck from Phayao anthill Northern Thailand News

Winning numbers: Villagers seek lottery luck from Phayao anthill

4 hours ago
Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool Crime News

Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool

19 hours ago
Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack Crime News

Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack

19 hours ago
Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand Central Thailand News

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

20 hours ago
SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs Bangkok News

SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

20 hours ago
Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsBusiness NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

Published: 11:42, 27 December 2024
Thailand video news | British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya, Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

Thailand video news | British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya, Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

Published: 11:37, 27 December 2024
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

Published: 11:28, 27 December 2024
Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

Published: 11:28, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close