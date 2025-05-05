Unlicensed healer under scrutiny after brain tumour patient’s death

Unlicensed healer under scrutiny after brain tumour patient’s death
Nit (left) and her daughter (right) | Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai woman blamed an unlicensed healer in the central province of Prachin Buri for the death of her mother, who suffered from brain tumours. The woman died two weeks after consuming a herbal drink and receiving an injection of an unidentified drug.

The woman shared the story of her late mother, 61 year old Nit, on social media platforms. She revealed that her mother died two weeks after receiving a herbal treatment from a so-called healer named Pornchai.

According to the daughter, Nit was diagnosed with brain tumours in November last year. Her condition deteriorated rapidly due to the number of tumours. The daughter decided to transfer her from Uttaradit Hospital to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok to receive treatment from specialist doctors.

On December 4 last year, the daughter left Nit in the care of her aunt. The aunt took Nit to Pornchai’s medical centre in the Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri for herbal treatment. The centre operated out of Pornchai’s house, located in a roadside forest.

The centre lacked medical equipment and trained staff. Pornchai administered the treatment himself, claiming he once saved his mother from a suicide attempt involving toxic ingestion. He boasted that he had gained his medical knowledge and skills from serving as a monk for over 16 years.

Illegal medical centre and healer in Prachin Buri
Pornchai’s medical centre | Photo via MGR Online

Pornchai and his wife gave Nit a marigold drink and injected her with an unidentified substance. He instructed her to stop taking hospital-prescribed medication and to avoid visiting any hospital.

Five days later, Nit lost consciousness and was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU). She remained in the ICU for nine days before succumbing to brain death. Doctors discovered that Nit’s system was full of steroids, and her daughter believes this was a result of Pornchai’s treatment.

Illegal herbal medicine production
The herbal medicine production tool | Photo via MGR Online

The daughter said her aunt refused to accept responsibility for taking her to receive such an unconventional treatment and blamed her for her mother’s death.

Officials from the Prachin Buri Provincial Public Health Office visited the healer’s premises yesterday, May 4, after the story went viral on social media.

Officials found jars of strong-smelling fermented liquid, several cauldrons, and other equipment used for making herbal products. The smelly liquid was suspected to be the fermented marigold drink that Pornchai gave to Nit.

Stinky fermented drink causes death
A jar of fermented liquid | Photo via MGR Online

The healer admitted that he and his wife had been producing herbal remedies at the property, but claimed he only treated monks. He insisted that the pungent liquid was fertiliser for his rice field and denied ever injecting herbal substances into anyone.

unlicensed healer causes death of brain tumour patient
Photo via MGR Online

However, Pornchai lacked any licence to produce herbal medicine and is now facing the following initial charges:

  • Hospital Act, Sections 16 and 57: operating a medical facility without a licence. Penalty: up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Herbal Product Act, Section 91: producing herbal products without a permit. Penalty: up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 300,000 baht, or both.
  • Medical Practice Act, Sections 26 and 43: practising medicine without a licence. Penalty: up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Illegal healer charged after patient's death
Photo via KomChadLuek

Public health authorities are now reviewing Nit’s medical records for further investigation. If Pornchai is found to be directly linked to her death, he could face additional legal consequences.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

