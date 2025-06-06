Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

A group of Thai people fulfilled their vows to a goddess on Koh Nom Sao, the colloquial term roughly translating to Young Women’s Breasts Island, in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan by offering bras.

Sumate Charoensuk, President of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee of Sam Roi Yot Sub-district, shared details of the unique offerings with several news agencies on June 4. He explained that locals presented various types of bras to the goddess on Koh Nom Sao after their wishes were granted.

According to Sumate, the divinity of the goddess is well known among both locals and domestic tourists who visit the Sam Roi Yot district. Travellers typically take a ten-minute boat trip to the island, located approximately one kilometre from the mainland, to make a wish.

Once their wishes are fulfilled, they return to the island bearing bras as offerings to the goddess. Most wishes are related to success in romantic relationships.

Sumate said the belief in the goddess originated from a local legend about the formation of the islands in the area.

The story tells of a family with a beautiful daughter named Yomdoy. Her father wished for her to marry a Chinese ruler, while her mother preferred she marry the son of a ruler from Phetchaburi province. The conflict enraged her father, who tore Yomdoy’s body in half.

He then threw each half of her body into the sea. One of her breasts became Koh Nom Sao in Prachuap Khiri Khan, while the other became Koh Nom Sao in Chanthaburi province.

Around 80 years ago, local fishermen took shelter on Koh Nom Sao in Prachuap Khiri Khan during a storm. They witnessed a mysterious spark rising from the island into the air and believed it was the spirit of a protective entity safeguarding them from the severe weather.

The fishermen later invited a spiritual medium to investigate. The medium confirmed the presence of the spirit of the Nom Sao goddess, prompting locals to construct a shrine in her honour.

Sumate revealed that he and other relevant official departments planned to donate all the bras offered to the goddess to those in need. He also encouraged both Thai and foreign tourists to visit the island, which is home not only to the revered goddess but also to stunning natural beauty and excellent diving spots.